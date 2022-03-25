WICHITA, Kan. – After defeating No.7 nationally and the two-seed in the Wichita Region in the Round of 32 Sunday, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team is back on the road, this time facing Michigan in the Sweet 16.
The NCAA Tournament game, set for an approximate 5:30 p.m. start at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas today (Saturday). Michigan is the three seed in the Wichita Region and defeated the 11-seed Villanova.
“Our program is really excited to be here in Wichita,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We certainly are excited about the challenge that we have in front of us in playing the University of Michigan. We know it’s going to be an incredible opportunity for us.”
After facing size in the post against Ole Miss and Baylor last week, the Wolverines present a new challenge for the Coyotes, long and athletic guard play. On top fo the taller guards, Michigan has another great post player for the Coyotes to prepare for in Naz Hillman.
“Naz is so special because she doesn’t get sped up, she doesn’t get rushed,” Plitzuweit said. “You can’t really even keep her off the glass. That’s a challenge for you. If the ball touches her hands, you’re not getting it out of her hands.”
The player that has been tasked with slowing down the great post players USD has faced each round, Hannah Sjerven, is prepared for another tough match-up.
“It’s not every day you get to continue to play against such talented posts,” Sjerven said. “I’m excited, I’ve been having fun doing it and learning from them. They’re very talented both offensively and defensively.”
Sjerven has gotten help from the other two ‘super’ seniors in Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable. All three players have been key pieces of each win in the tournament.
Hillman and the Wolverines are aware USD is not the typical 10-seed. The Coyotes led both games wire-to-wire for the opening weekend and slowed down WNBA prospects in the process.
“They did do a great job,” Hillman said of the Coyote posts. “So there maybe needs to be some adjustments from me to try to work around their defense, which was great in those two games.”
Michigan is looking to slow the Coyotes early on and dictate the pace. Knowing the Coyotes have jumped out to early leads in both games last weekend, the Wolverines are looking to prevent that, head coach Kim Barnes Arico said.
“I think it’s really important that we establish ourselves on the defensive end,” Arico said. “I know everyone has talked about South Dakota’s defense because they’ve beaten two Power 5 great opponents, top opponents in the country. I’ve been really proud of the way our team has defended in the first two rounds as well.”
The game is the final game of the Sweet 16, and the Coyotes are the closest team to Wichita that is playing at INTRUST Arena Saturday. The Coyotes are hoping for a pro-USD crowd to help them pull-off a third straight upset in the NCAA Tournament.
“A lot of students wanted to come. It’s a six-plus hour trip,” Plitzuweit said. “They’re trying to get a fan bus to come. There aren’t any buses, there aren’t any bus drivers. Our university had this little find a way mentality and went all over the state of South Dakota and found a bus. Then it filled up. So then they found another bus.”
The Coyotes and Wolverines wrap up the Sweet 16 Saturday night, with an expected 5:30 p.m. tip-off at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita. The winner faces the winner of the top-seed Louisville and fourth seeded Tennessee Monday in the Elite Eight.
