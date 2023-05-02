BERESFORD — The Elk Point-Jefferson girls and Beresford boys both came home with three first place titles after competing in the Beresford Lions Invitational on Tuesday.

Josie Curry led the fielding events for EPJ. Curry took first place in both the javelin (124-2) and shot put (37-6.5), and had a third place finish in discus (113-3). Cera Schmitz placed second in both the long jump (16-00.25) and triple jump (31-10.5), and ran the first leg in the 400 relays. Tessa VanOverbeke claimed second place in the high jump with a height of 4-10.  Paige Jacobs took third in the long jump (15-8), and Bentlee Kollbaum placed third in javelin (103-3).

