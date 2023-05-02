BERESFORD — The Elk Point-Jefferson girls and Beresford boys both came home with three first place titles after competing in the Beresford Lions Invitational on Tuesday.
Josie Curry led the fielding events for EPJ. Curry took first place in both the javelin (124-2) and shot put (37-6.5), and had a third place finish in discus (113-3). Cera Schmitz placed second in both the long jump (16-00.25) and triple jump (31-10.5), and ran the first leg in the 400 relays. Tessa VanOverbeke claimed second place in the high jump with a height of 4-10. Paige Jacobs took third in the long jump (15-8), and Bentlee Kollbaum placed third in javelin (103-3).
Lauren McDermott claimed first place in the 300 hurdles (50.02), and third place in both the 100 hurdles (16.65) and 200 dash (27.29). McDermott also ran a leg for the 800 relays.
EPJ’s girls’ team had three relays finish in the top three. The 400 relay took second (53.95) and was run by Schmitz, Makinley Hammitt, Kaitlyn VanRoekel, and Alyssa Chytka. McDermott, Paige Jacobs, Van Roekel, and Chytka ran the 800 relays and took second with a time of 1:53.17. The sprint medley (5:02.75) finished third with Jacobs, Hammitt, VanRoekel, and Ashley Stark completing the foursome.
The hurdlers led the Elk Point-Jefferson boys’ team. Landon Johnsen finished second in both the 110 hurdles (16.95) and 300 hurdles (43.93). Daenton Ronellenfitch took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.27.
Beresford boys had three events take first place. Andrew Altwood took first in the 800 (2:05.49), and ran the first leg in the 1600 relay. The 1600 relay (3:45.38) also took first and was run by Atwood, Peyton Fridrich, Brody Andrews, and Jack Stenen.
Joseph Sharpe took first in the discus to lead the fielders with a throw of 138-4. Landon Schurch had a throw of 40-2.5 in shot put to take home third place. Fridrich took second in the triple jump (39-0.5) and had a second place finish in the 100 dash (11.57).
Brody Andrews ran the 200 in 24.11 to take third. The Sprint Medley also had a third place finish with a time of 4:15.64. This medley was completed by Jax Fickbohm, Chase Comp, Michael Shegrud, and Brady Aasheim.
The girls’ side for Beresford was led by Jade Rhody. Rhody had a first place finish in the high jump with a height of 5-2, while Haleigh Stene took third with 4-8. The sprint medley had a second place finish after being completed in 4:53.51. The foursome was made up by Rachel Zanter, Kylie Mockler, Eva Schaap, and Ella Merriman.
Vermillion boys were led by long distance events. The ‘A’ 3200 relay took first place with a time of 8:54.15, and was run by Kade Reuver, Hunter Morse, Jack Freeburg, and Henry Anderson. The ‘B’ 3200 relay (9:33.19) had a third place finish. This foursome was made up by Johnny Fleming, Brady Seiner, Joel Moos, and Landon Cerny.
Joel Dahlhoff took second in the 1600 run with a time of 4:52.60, while Jacob Chasing Hawk followed and took third with 5:57.15. Elijah Lara had a third place finish in the long jump with a distance of 19-2.5.
Grace Chaussee led the Vermillion girls after taking first in the 200 (26.59), and second in the 400 (1:04.32). The 3200 relay team took first place after running it in 10:22.12. This relay was completed by Taeli Barta, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland, and Lydia Anderson. Olivia Formisano had a second place finish in the 1600 run (6:05.65).
