CROFTON, Neb. — Jayden Jordan and Ella Wragge combined for 26 points and the Crofton defense led the way in a 60-18 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in girls’ basketball action Friday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Jordan finished with 15 points and four rebounds, and Wragge had 11 points and four rebounds for Crofton (15-2). Cassie Allen added eight points, Jada Schmidt scored six points, Lexi Wiebelhaus grabbed seven rebounds and Ellie Tramp handed out five assists.
Hartington-Newcastle (3-12) got six points from Alivia Morten and five points from Olivia Grutsch.
Crofton will visit Pierce next Thursday.
HART.-NEW. (3-12) 5 5 6 2 — 18
CROFTON (15-2) 8 22 23 7 — 60
Vermillion 63, Garretson 38
VERMILLION — Kasey Hanson scored 18 points and Leah Herbster secured 11 rebounds as Vermillion cruised past Garretson 63-38 in girls’ basketball action Friday at Vermillion High School.
Brooke Jensen added 11 points for Vermillion (10-2), while Herbster also scored nine points and Brooklyn Voss had seven points.
Garretson (6-6) got eight points each from Logan Bly and Sydney Olson.
Vermillion will visit West Central next Tuesday.
GARRETSON (6-6) 9 13 6 10 — 38
VERMILLION (10-2) 19 6 22 16 — 63
Viborg-Hurley 56, Baltic 54
BALTIC — Denae Mach and Coral Mason combined for 27 points and 16 rebounds to help Viborg-Hurley clip Baltic 56-54 in a girls’ basketball game Friday in Baltic.
Mach recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Mason had 12 points and seven rebounds. Charley Nelson scored eight points, Estelle Lee had seven points and four rebounds, and Delana Mach scored six points.
Baltic got 18 points from Cami Artz and 12 points from Berklee Erickson.
Viborg-Hurley (11-2) will visit Centerville next Thursday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (11-2) 12 17 16 11 — 56
BALTIC (2-9) 15 11 13 15 — 54
Dakota Valley 61, Tri-Valley 47
COLTON — Dakota Valley put four players in double figures in a 61-47 girls’ basketball victory over Tri-Valley on Friday in Colton.
Jorja Van Den Hul led Dakota Valley with 16 points, followed by Rylee Rosenquist (14), Grace Bass (11) and Brooke Carlson (10).
Tri-Valley got 17 points from Lauren Grinde and 16 points from Paige Jewett.
DAKOTA VALLEY (12-1) 18 18 12 13 — 61
TRI-VALLEY (4-7) 5 12 14 16 — 47
CWC 48, Bloomfield 46, OT
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Makenna Pelster’s 13 points helped Chambers-Wheeler Central edge Bloomfield 48-46 in overtime in a girls’ basketball game Friday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Hailey Genereux added 12 points for CWC (7-8).
No stats were provided for Bloomfield (6-9).
CHAMBERS-WC (7-8) 9 12 5 13 9 — 48
BLOOMFIELD (6-9) 6 16 13 4 7 — 46
Lennox 46, Platte-Geddes 37
LENNOX — Andie Peters scored 15 points to help lift Lennox past Platte-Geddes 46-37 in a girls’ basketball game Friday in Lennox.
Dani Highum added 10 points for Lennox (6-8).
For Platte-Geddes (6-4), Karly VanDerWerff had 13 points and Regan Hoffman scored 10 points.
Wynot 38, Plainview 28
Plainview, Neb. — Karley Heimes scored 10 points to lead Wynot past Plainview 38-28 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Amber Lawson added seven points and six rebounds in the victory.
Abbie Kromarek scored nine points and had four steals for Plainview. Peace Akinnigbagbe added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Wynot, 10-6, hosts Ponca on Thursday. Plainview travels to Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday.
WYNOT (10-6) 13 2 11 12 — 38
PLAINVIEW (11-5) 10 7 6 5 — 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.