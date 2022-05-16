CHICKASHA, Okla. -- A pair of one-out hits, the second and third of the game for the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (USAO), lifted the fifth-ranked Plovers to a 1-0 victory over Mount Marty University in a hard-fought opening matchup in the NAIA Opening Round Softball Tournament, Monday at Bill Smith Ballpark in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
The setback left the Lancers, 32-15, in danger of elimination as they play Ottawa (Kansas) today (Wednesday) at 2:30 p.m. USAO (48-8) draws College of Idaho in the 11 a.m. contest.
“We need to come out with a clear mind,” said Mount Marty head coach Kayla Bryant. “We need to fight until we can’t anymore.”
Emily Cerny picked up the win for the Plovers, striking out 14. Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen took the loss, striking out five.
Sierra Selfridge doubled, and Savannah Ashford and Jaclyn Gray each had a hit for USAO. For MMU, Bailey Kortan, Elliot Burns and Taylor Woolley each had a hit.
The Lancers’ biggest scoring threat came early, as a Burns single and two free passes – Karlee Arnold walked and Kelly Amezcua was hit by a pitch – but Cerny got out of the jam.
USAO first threatened to score in the bottom of the second. A leadoff single by Gray, an error and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. But Vornhagen induced a grounder to third to end the inning.
In the fourth and sixth innings, the Plovers had a runner reach on a Lancer error. Each time, the Lancers retired the next batter to get out of the inning.
“Our defense bounced back every time,” Bryant said. “The defense was fine.”
Arnold, the Lancers’ catcher, made a special note of the play of freshman second baseman Janeah Castro.
“She’s adapted so well, coming in to play with an older roster in the infield,” Arnold said.
The Lancers put together one last offensive threat in the top of the seventh, stranding two runners. In the bottom of the frame, Selfridge ripped a one-out double to right single. Ashford followed, threading a single through the infield to send the Plovers on.
“I thought we showed up very well,” Arnold said. “They were scared.”
Vornhagen, who ended the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship series with back-to-back shutouts, took another shutout deep into the game.
“We just kept using both sides of the plate,” Arnold said of Vornhagen. “They couldn’t square anything up.”
The Lancers now turn their attentions to Ottawa and extending their season.
“We need timely hitting and to play our best defense,” Arnold said. “We need to be locked in on every pitch.”
