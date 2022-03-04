When head coach Zachary Stauffer took over the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars girls’ basketball team, he thought they might be a year away from contending for a state tournament bid.
That “year” turned into three months.
The Cougars (18-8) will make their first-ever state tournament appearance as a co-op on Tuesday when they take on Shelton (25-1) to open the Nebraska State Class D1 Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
“I could see the potential there, but we were still young,” he said. “I thought it may be one more year.”
Basketball success was uncommon for the two schools that make up the Cougars. Verdigre last made state in 1992, while Niobrara made its only state appearance in 1985.
“It’s been crazy, having the opportunity to be the first team in Cougars,” said Cougars senior Chaney Konopasek. “Everyone’s just excited.”
Offensivly, sophomore Josilyn Miller (4.7 rpg, 44 assists, 103 steals) has led the way, averaging 19.6 points per game. Junior Bree Breithaupt (8.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 29 assists, 79 steals), junior Crissenna Swalley (6.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 35 assists, 43 steals), Konopasek (6.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 68 assists, 81 steals, 11 blocked shots) and junior Angelina Bauer (5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 23 assists, 12 steals) are also among the scoring leaders.
Junior Harley Stark (2.5 ppg, 27 assists, 33 steals) and junior Ashley Parks (2.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 25 steals) are also among the regular contributors.
“We’re pretty balanced. Our guards do a good job of scoring,” Stauffer said. “The big thing for us is that our defense scores a lot of our points. Our pressure sets up a lot of our points.”
The Cougars defense pounces on opponents, recording over 16.6 steals per contest.
“We’re a fast-paced team. We like to push the ball a lot,” Konopasek said. “We are a good defensive team, and we have faith in that.”
The success of the team has been exciting for both communities.
“The last couple days have been a circus around here,” Stauffer said.
That “circus” provides some challenges as well.
“The challenge now is being able to settle in,” Konopasek said. “When we made districts (on a wild card after losing in the sub-district final), I don’t think I slept for five days. Once it got down to two hours (before the game), it was like now or never.”
Shelton provides an interesting challenge, with seven players averaging 3.9 points per game or better, but none averaging over 10 points per game. Juniors Makenna Willis (9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 117 assists, 66 steals) and Emmilly Berglund (8.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg) have been the top two offensive threats for a Bulldogs team that boasts just one senior.
“Shelton is a high-paced team,” Stauffer said. “At this point, we have to continue to do what we do. We have to continue to play our style and not let any of the little things stay with us.”
Niobrara-Verdigre and Shelton will play the 3:15 p.m. game on Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest. The winner of that game will face the winner between top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) and Hartington Cedar Catholic (13-15) on Thursday, March 10, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Class D1 championship game will be played on Saturday, March 12, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game on Friday, March 11, at Lincoln East High School.
