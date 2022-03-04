Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Freezing rain this morning changing to a mix of rain and snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.