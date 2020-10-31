Midland's Melissa Warner scored 1:57 into overtime to lift the Warriors to a 2-1 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer action on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Midland's Dana Gomez scored just over 10 minutes into the match to give the Warriors a 1-0 halftime lead. Taylor Dunn scored midway through the second half for MMU (1-7, 1-6 GPAC) to send the match into overtime.
Rachel Thigpen made two saves in goal for Midland (3-3-2 overall and in GPAC play). Jamie Tebben stopped 14 shots for Mount Marty.
MMU travels to Doane on Monday. Start time is 5 p.m. in Crete, Nebraska.
Men: Midland 5, MMU 1
Five different players scored for Midland in a 5-1 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer action on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Liam Brandso posted a goal and two assists, and Tommaso Visconti had a goal and an assist for Midland. Ben Francis, Thomas Moulder and Shahin Tavarov each scored for the Warriors in the victory.
Joey Callan scored the lone Mount Marty goal.
Matthew Ricci stopped seven shots in goal for Midland. Sotirios Gkosdis stopped nine shots for MMU.
Mount Marty travels to Doane on Monday. Start time is 7:30 p.m. in Crete, Nebraska.
