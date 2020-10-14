SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty University men’s basketball team, fresh off a 20-12 season and advancing to the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, were picked seventh in the GPAC Preseason Poll, announced Wednesday.
Iowa programs Morningside, Northwestern and Dordt claimed the first three spots in the poll, followed by Jamestown, Dakota Wesleyan and Concordia.
Morningside was the GPAC regular season champion in 2019-20. Concordia won the GPAC Tournament.
MMU hosts Oak Hills Christian on Oct. 30 and 31 to open the 2020-21 season.
