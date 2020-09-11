The Mount Marty University women’s golf team improved 11 strokes over the first round, but fell back one spot in the standings to place eighth in its home Invitational. The two-round event concluded on Friday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Morningside claimed four of the top six individual spots to run away with the team title, posting a two-day score of 621. Dakota Wesleyan (678), Briar Cliff (691) and College of Saint Mary (699) rounded out the first four.
College of Saint Mary’s Victoria Suto followed up her first round 72 with another even-par round, finishing at 144 for medalist honors. Morningside claimed the next three spots, with Samantha Knight (151), Maria Nava (155) and Maria Zorrilla (156) leading the way.
MMU shot a final round score of 352 to post a two-day score of 715. The Lancers were led by Caitlyn Stimpson, who shot a two-day score of 174 to place 18th overall.
Also for the Lancers, Courtney Heath and Tanna Lehfeldt tied for 25th, each shooting a two-day score of 181. Chantel Brende tied for 28th with a two-day score of 182. Sara Skorheim finished 41st at 188.
Competing individually for Mount Marty, Emily VandeKop tied for 58th at 201 and Katie Roth finished 70th at 245.
Next up for the Lancers is the two-day Briar Cliff Invitational, Sept. 18-19 at Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.