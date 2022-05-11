EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect changes to start times of additions Nebraska District meets.
Expected poor weather conditions have led to the rescheduling of track and field meets scheduled for Thursday.
— The Cornbelt Conference track and field meet, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Friday in Bridgewater. Field events will begin at 9 a.m., with running events beginning at 11 a.m.
— The Dakota XII Conference track and field meet, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Monday, May 16.
The javelin and pole vault competitions will be held beginning at 11 a.m. in Vermillion. The rest of the meet will begin in Elk Point at 2:30 p.m.
— The District C-4 track and field meet will start at 10 a.m. It had originally been scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
— The start time of the District D-3 track and field meet has been moved to 9:30 a.m. The meet is being held in Humphrey.
— The start time of the District D-4 track and field meet has been moved to 10 a.m. The meet is being held in Plainview.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.