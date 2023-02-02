VERMILLION — South Dakota athletics is excited to announce the launch of a new cable television network, GoYotes TV, starting this Saturday, February 4th. The network is a result of a partnership between USD Athletics and 13 of SDN Communications’ 17 Member companies. GoYotes TV’s inaugural broadcast will be the South Dakota/North Dakota men’s basketball game that will tip off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. 

“We are thrilled about partnering with SDN Communications to bring GoYotes TV to life,” said USD Athletics Director David Herbster. “This is a great opportunity for us to spread the red across the entire state of South Dakota and for our fans to have another outlet to support Coyote athletics.”

