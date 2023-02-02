VERMILLION — South Dakota athletics is excited to announce the launch of a new cable television network, GoYotes TV, starting this Saturday, February 4th. The network is a result of a partnership between USD Athletics and 13 of SDN Communications’ 17 Member companies. GoYotes TV’s inaugural broadcast will be the South Dakota/North Dakota men’s basketball game that will tip off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“We are thrilled about partnering with SDN Communications to bring GoYotes TV to life,” said USD Athletics Director David Herbster. “This is a great opportunity for us to spread the red across the entire state of South Dakota and for our fans to have another outlet to support Coyote athletics.”
Midco Sports will remain the primary broadcast partner for USD Athletics, with the first choice to broadcast events live on Midco Sports, Midco Sports Two and Midco Sports Plus. GoYotes TV will cover live events that are not broadcast on either Midco Sports network. These events may include men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball, track and field, and swimming and diving. More content will be added over time. Look for classic USD games, coaches’ shows, podcasts, documentaries, and other USD athletics content coming in the near future.
Future plans for GoYotes TV include the broadcast of several USD campus and community events including student concerts, live theatre performances, and the Coyote News – a student-run weekly news broadcast. The channel will highlight the entire University of South Dakota and the exciting student culture and achievements of our student body, faculty, and community.
“This a very exciting day for USD Athletics and, I believe, the state of South Dakota,” said USD Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs Joe Thuente. “This is a great chance to shine a spotlight on not just our athletics department, but this great university and our awesome community of Vermillion. Between GoYotes TV and our partners at Midco Sports, nearly every person with a cable subscription in the state of South Dakota will have access to our events via cable TV broadcast.”
SDN Communications’ Member companies are all locally owned and operated broadband providers in South Dakota. Their combined service territory covers more than 80% of the state’s geography, north to south, east to west.
“This is a case of local companies promoting local content for local viewers. The University of South Dakota is a huge part of what makes this state great, and we are excited to partner with them on this new network,” said SDN Communications CEO Ryan Punt.
The list of broadband providers and channels GoYotes TV will run on are below. Live events will also continue to be broadcast for free on GoYotes.com.
Alliance Communications – Ch. 255
Midstate Communications – Ch. 132
Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative – Ch 186, and Ch 132 in Milbank
Golden West Telecommunications – Ch. 78
TrioTel Communications – Ch. 119
James Valley Telecommunications– Ch. 40
Venture Communications – Ch. 378
West River Cable Television – Ch. 159
Santel Communications – Ch. 162
Swiftel Communications – Ch. 39
Valley Telecommunications – Ch. 275
Mitchell Telecom – Ch. 698
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.