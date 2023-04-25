VERMILLION — The Creighton Bluejays benefited from fast starts in both games of a doubleheader sweep, defeating the South Dakota Coyotes 7-1 in game one and 9-7 in game two at Nygaard Field Tuesday.
“We would have liked to play a little better in each game (with) more offense in the first game and more defense and pitching in the second game,” said Coyotes head coach Robert Wagner. “(With) these mid-week, non-conference games, (we) try to get some extra reps and a few new things.”
After struggling through the first game offensively and spotting Creighton a 5-0 lead in the first inning of game two, the Coyotes offense found life in the bottom of the second in game two, registering three runs on five hits to close within two runs. USD’s Courtney Wilson hit a single and registered the first of three RBIs in game two to make the score 5-3.
“I was seeing the ball well today and tracking it all the way to my bat,” Wilson said. “I was a lot calmer than I usually am so that helps. My teammates were cheering for me and I had a lot of confidence.”
Wilson attributed going 4-for-8 in the two contests to raise her total to 14-for-26 from the plate in the last seven contests to taking deep breaths at the plate.
“I’m usually hair on fire, so that has helped me get some base hits,” she said.
“She played with a high level of confidence,” Wagner said. “Being a fifth-year senior, she’s (playing loose). All her experience is coming through.”
Wilson’s second RBI single of the contest brought USD within two, 8-6, in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“Being able to work back and work through with those pitchers and seeing a repeat pitcher (Jena Lawrence in both games) was exciting,” Wilson said.
Creighton extended its lead to 9-6 in the top of the sixth, but USD scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Wilson with runners on first and third to get within two, 9-7, in the bottom of the seventh. On Wilson’s RBI, pinch runner Alexia Terrazas was called out at second base.
The Coyotes’ Tatum Villotta singled to bring up the go-ahead run, Aleesia Sainz, to the plate. Sainz grounded out on an 0-1 count to end the game.
Sainz had an impressive double-play on a line out by Creighton’s Saren Croker where she threw out Emma Rosonke at second base after making the initial catch.
“She plays many roles for us and does so many things for us,” Wagner said. “She’s a special player.”
Natalia Puchino (12-13) recorded the win for Creighton in game two, with Kynlee Marquez (1-3) recording the loss for the Coyotes.
The Bluejays got a complete-game win from Lawrence (1-2) in game one on 108 pitches. She allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight batters. She registered an eight-out save in game two.
In game one, Creighton’s Emma Rosonke hit a home run off Kori Wedeking to give the Bluejays a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. The Coyotes got one run back in the bottom of the first on a Wilson single that scored Sainz. Wedeking (6-11) pitched a complete game in game one, giving up seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits while striking out seven.
Creighton improved to 20-27 while South Dakota fell to 19-23.
The Coyotes host a three-game series against conference foe St. Thomas this weekend. On Saturday, the teams will play a doubleheader while Sunday will be senior day for the Coyotes. First pitch Saturday is scheduled for noon, while the teams will get an 11 a.m. start Sunday.
“We’ve got to put it all together,” Wagner said. “You saw glimpses of good offense, nice pitching and great defense (today.). It’s got to be consistent.
“We’ve got to execute at a high level.”
