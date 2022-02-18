WEST FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving team came away with two titles, one individual and one relay, inside Hulbert Aquatic Center Friday during day three of the Summit League Championships.
The Coyote men and women both sit in second place in the team standings heading into Saturday’s fourth and final day of the championships. The men have 482 points while the women have 427 points. Denver is currently leading in both divisions.
Cassie Ketterling, a senior, became just the third South Dakota women to claim a Summit League individual swim title when she touched the wall first in the 400 IM in a school-record time of 4:24.04.
Ketterling, who posted a 4:26.57 while leading the qualifying in the morning prelims, joins Shannon Moceri (100 breast, 2013) and Elizabeth Hoffman (three-time champ) as the lone women to win a Summit League individual swim title.
The Coyote men’s 200 free relay capped Friday’s session with a league title in 1:20.47 with the foursome of Zachary Kopp, Brady Torborg, Mack Sathre and Charlie Bean.
South Dakota had six individuals and both relays on Friday earn All-Summit League honors (top three finishes) while three school records were established.
Kopp, Bean and Sathre all posted third-place individual finishes on Friday to earn All-Summit League honors while Jake Leichner, Emily Kahn and the women’s 200 free relay also placed in the top three.
Kopp, a junior, swam 49.32 in the 100 back while just missing the one-day old school record established by freshman Adam Fisher, who posted a 49.24 in leading off the 400 medley relay win on Thursday.
Fisher followed Kopp to the wall on Friday, placing fourth in 49.52, an individual race personal best, while Aidan Gantenbein was fifth in a personal best 49.62. Torborg, the former school record holder, was seventh in 50.34 as the Coyote men picked up big team points in the 100 back.
Bean, a senior, swam a season best 1:39.48 to place third in the 200 free while Sathre, a junior, was third in the 100 butterfly in 49.19, just off his personal best of 49.00 in the prelims that moves him into second on the all-time charts. Gantenbein, fourth in the final in 49.49, swam 49.24 in the prelims and sits third all-time.
Leichner, a senior, lowered his school-record time (twice) in the 400 IM to 3:56.88 while placing third after he swam 3:59.15 in the prelims. Leichner is the only male in school history to break four minutes in the 400 IM.
Kahn, a freshman, swam 1:50.78 to place third in the 200 free and later anchored the women’s 200 free relay to a runner-up finish. Sara Mayer, Christina Spomer and Ketterling joined Kahn, three freshmen and a senior, for the school record time of 1:32.39.
Mairead Powers, a freshman, finished fourth behind Ketterling in the 400 IM in a personal best 4:30.27 that sits third all-time while senior Leah Drengenberg placed fifth in a season-best time of 4:33.73.
Madilyn Sindelar, a senior and Mayer, placed fifth and seventh, respectively in the 100 butterfly in 56.05 and 56.70.
Isabelle Davenport, a senior, swam a personal best while placing fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.25 to move up to third on the all-time charts. Spomer placed eighth in the finals in 1:06.02 after clocking a personal best of 1:05.56 in the prelims to move into 10th all-time.
Emma Clark, a freshman, posted a personal best in the 100 back while placing seventh in 56.47 and is now third all-time while Mayer, who was ninth, sits seventh all-time with a 57.32 and Isabel Fairbanks, who placed 10th at 57.55, sits eighth all-time.
Griffin Wolner, a senior, posted a season-best clocking of 4:05.75 while placing seventh in the 400 IM while senior Jacob Won placed seventh in the 100 fly in 50.07.
Grant Wolner, a sophomore, swam a personal best of 55.61 in the finals of the 100 breaststroke while placing fourth, just one notch ahead of freshman Jack Berdahl, who clocked 55.64.
Rounding out the top eight finishes for the men’s team on day three were senior diver William Johnston, sixth in the three-meter competition with a score of 272.05 and senior Stephen Johnson, eighth in the 200 free in 1:41.47.
Saturday’s fourth and final day, which will see six individual finals, the women’s three-meter diving event and the 400 free relay, begins at 10 a.m. with prelims and finals at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.