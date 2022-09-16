The Mount Marty University football team takes to Crane-Youngworth Field for the first time this season when it hosts 23rd-ranked Midland today (Saturday).
MMU comes into the contest at 1-1, 0-1 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play after a 45-20 loss at Hastings on Sept. 10.
In that contest, MMU led 6-0 and 12-7 before a kickoff return late in the first half turned momentum in the Broncos’ favor. Hastings scored 28 unanswered points between the second quarter and the start of the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach.
In the contest, Isaiah Thompson rushed for 94 yards and Tyree Morrison rushed for three touchdowns for Mount Marty. Defensively, Drew Pendleton had 14 tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for loss. Justin Cap recovered two fumbles.
Midland is 3-0 on the season, 2-0 in GPAC play after its 20-6 victory over Doane last week. The Warriors passed for just 39 yards, but Levi Markey rushed for 114 yards and River Walker rushed for two touchdowns.
Today’s contest will mark the first time the Lancers have hosted the Warriors. Midland won a 31-14 decision against the Lancers in the final game of MMU’s inaugural season, 2021.
After today, the Lancers will play two straight on the road again, at Briar Cliff on Sept. 24 and at fourth-ranked Northwestern on Oct. 1.
