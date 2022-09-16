Here Come The Lancers
Buy Now

The Mount Marty University football team stormed onto the field for the program's first ever football game at Crane-Youngworth Field during the 2021 season. The Lancers open their 2022 home schedule today (Saturday) against 23rd-ranked Midland.

 Bailey Zubke/P&D

The Mount Marty University football team takes to Crane-Youngworth Field for the first time this season when it hosts 23rd-ranked Midland today (Saturday).

MMU comes into the contest at 1-1, 0-1 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play after a 45-20 loss at Hastings on Sept. 10.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.