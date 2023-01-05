BROOKINGS — South Dakota State head volleyball coach Dan Georgalas has announced the addition of Sydni Schetnan to his roster for the upcoming season. Schetnan, a Sioux Falls native, transfers to SDSU from Louisville, where she was a member of the Cardinal volleyball team that advanced to the national championship game in 2022.
Schetnan, a 6-5 outside hitter, enrolled at Louisville as a dual-sport athlete in the fall of 2021 and was rostered on both the Cardinal volleyball and basketball teams. In addition to her volleyball national championship appearance this past fall, Schetnan went to the Final Four with the basketball squad in 2022. She will join the Jackrabbits this spring and has three seasons of volleyball eligibility remaining.
