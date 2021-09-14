LENNOX — Ben Burbach’s low round of 38 helped Vermillion beat Lennox 163 to 184 in a boys’ golf dual on Tuesday in Lennox.
Lennox’s Caleb Wipf finished at 39, one stroke off the pace. Vermillion’s Carter Hansen shot 41. Vermillion’s Trey Hansen and Willis Robertson, and Lennox’s Dalton Plucker each shot 42 on the day.
Beresford Tri
BERESFORD — Led by Kaiden Larsgaard’s 37, Canton beat Elk Point-Jefferson and Beresford in a boys’ golf triangular on Tuesday.
Canton finished at 174, seven strokes better than EPJ (181). Beresford finished at 184.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Landon Geary shot 41. Beresford’s Derek Maas, EPJ’s Carter Langle and Canton’s Carson Steffensen each shot 43.
Winner Inv.
WINNER — Host Winner claimed top honors in its home boys’ golf invitational, held Tuesday.
Winner shot 342 as a team, led by medalist Ryder Halligan’s 77. Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger (85) was second, with Winner’s Maxton Brozik and Chamberlain’s Sandler Wiekamp each shooting 86.
Winner put all five golfers in the top nine of the event, which doubled as the Big Dakota Conference meet.
Parkston was led by Caden Donahue’s 125.
