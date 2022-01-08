BROOKINGS – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team scored on the opening possession and never lost the lead in a wire-to-wire 71-53 win over South Dakota Saturday night inside Frost Arena in Brookings.
The Coyotes (7-7, 0-3) were short-handed to start as starting guard Xavier Fuller was out with an injury, placing Erik Oliver into the starting lineup. The Coyotes also entered the game having not played since Dec. 22 due to COVID-19 protocols inside the program.
“We’ve had four practices in 16 days and we had eight available players,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “I’m proud of the way the guys competed…. We will hopefully get some guys back here soon and have more available bench players.”
The Jacks (13-4, 4-0) scored the first 11 points of the game before the Coyotes could take the lid off the basket. Once the Coyotes got into the scoring column they were able to battle back within three, 25-22.
“We had a couple turnovers in that stretch and they were able to play with a little bit more pace offensively and it was easier for them to score,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “We just need to do a better job of taking care of the basketball in certain moments and not allowing some of those stretches where they were able to creep in.”
After the Coyote rally would be the last chance USD had to take the lead as the Jacks took over and didn’t look back. The Jacks shot 67.9% from the field and 72.7% from beyond the arc in the first half. SDSU built a 19-point halftime lead.
The Coyotes went on a pair of runs early in the second half to close the gap, but for every USD run, there was a SDSU run to respond.
Baylor Scheierman went 8-for-8 from the field and tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Zeke Mayo added 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
“USD goes under a lot of ball screens and we talked to Zeke and Baylor, ‘if they’re going to play off you and go under some screens, let it fly,” Henderson said.
Luke Appel added 13 points and Douglas Wilson 10 for the Jacks. SDSU’s last home loss was last season’s loss to South Dakota.
Mason Archambault led the Coyotes with 16 points. Hunter Goodrick added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Boogie Anderson added 10 points each. Anderson played 26 minutes in Fullers absence.
“I thought Boogie played well,” Lee said. “He ended up with 10 points. He did have four turnovers and missed a couple shots he could have made and he was disappointed…. Boogie did a better job on defense.”
The Coyotes prepare for a COVID-19 make up game with North Dakota Monday night. Lee hopes to have Damani Hayes back in some fashion Monday night after clearing COVID-19 protocols Saturday, but Fuller could be out for an extended period of time with a knee injury.
“We’ve had one game since Dec. 22 and now we’re going to play three games in the next seven days,” Lee said. “We have to get the rust off quick.”
The Jacks will be back Thursday night at Omaha.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
SOUTH DAKOTA (7-7, 0-3)
Hunter Goodrick 6-9 2-2 15, Tasos Kamateros 2-7 0-0 6, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 5-13 0-0 10, Mason Archambault 6-12 0-0 16, Erik Oliver 0-5 0-0 0, Boogie Anderson 5-9 0-0 10, Nikola Zizic 2-4 1-2 5, Kanon Koster 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS 27-60 3-4 65.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Douglas Wilson 3-5 4-4 10, Zeke Mayo 7-10 2-2 21, Baylor Scheierman 8-8 0-0 19, Charlie Easley 1-7 0-0 2, Alex Arians 1-8 2-4 5, Luke Appel 5-8 3-3 13, Matt Mims 1-3 0-0 3, Matt Dentlinger 4-4 1-1 9, David Wingett 0-0 2-2 2. TOTALS 30-53 14-16 84
At the Half: SDSU 84, USD 65. Three-Pointers: SDSU 10-18 (Mayo 5-6, Scheierman 3-3, Mims 1-2, Arians 1-3, Appel 0-1, Easley 0-3), USD 8-23 (Archambault 4-6, Kamateros 2-5, Koster 1-1, Goodrick 1-2, Perrott-Hunt 0-4, Oliver 0-5). Rebounds: SDSU 33 (Scheierman 7), USD 24 (Kamateros 5, Perrott-Hunt 5). Assists: USD 13 (Archambault 3), SDSU 11 (Scheierman 6). Steals: SDSU 6 (Scheierman 2), USD 4 (Archambault 2). Blocked Shots: USD 2 (Kamateros, Zizic), SDSU 2 (Wilson, Dentlinger). Personal Fouls: USD 17, SDSU 15. Fouled Out: USD 1, SDSU 0. Turnovers: SDSU 13, USD 10. Attendance: 3,351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.