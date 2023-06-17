The Yankton Fury Red 18-under team finished pool play at the Father’s Day softball tournament 2-1, recording a 3-2 victory against Impact while dropping a 13-8 decision to Fremont Force McGee (Neb.) at Sertoma Park Saturday. Yankton Fury Black 18-under finished pool play 2-1 while the Fury Fire 18-under team went 0-2-1.
Incoming MMU Freshmen Foster, Townsend Enjoying First Summer As Teammates
Mount Marty Lancers head softball coach Kayla Bryant gave signee Rileigh Foster, a catcher from Dell Rapids, the idea to play with the Yankton Fury Red.
It is Foster’s first opportunity playing with future Mount Marty teammates Brooklyn Townsend, also an incoming freshman in 2023-24, and Regan Garry, who was a freshman on the Lancers in 2022-23.
“It’s good to build a relationship (with teammates) prior to going to college,” Foster said.
“I’m very excited,” said Townsend. “It’s been good because there are a couple of us on the team who are going to Mount Marty, so it’ll be good for us to have a familiar face once we do get there. We already have that bond kind of formed.”
After contacting Bryant, Foster was invited down for a visit and quickly found out that MMU was the place she wanted to play collegiate softball. A main factor in Foster’s decision was the chance to major in radiology technology.
For now, Foster is having fun in the tournament atmosphere.
“It feels like a home away from home,” she said.
Townsend said it is nice that Bryant attended the games and supported the team Saturday. Foster said the goal for the tournament is to “get a win for the Yankton girls at home.” Townsend echoed those sentiments.
“I'm hoping we keep coming out strong like Riley said, get those wins and play like we know how,” Townsend said.
(Bean)
Schulte Taking Experience At ‘A’ State Tournament Into Fury White Season
Yankton Fury White 16-under softball player Hailey Schulte enjoyed her experience playing at the Class A State Tournament in Aberdeen June 1-3.
“It was a moment I enjoyed,” Schulte said. “Our team worked hard to be where we were at. For me to be out there (playing) was a great experience and something that not everyone can do. It just felt great and my team was there to encourage me.”
Schulte added that the players on the Gazelles across all the club teams bonded throughout the season.
“It was crazy to play together as a team and watch everyone as they’re going off to college and playing a sport they love.”
For the Fury White, Schulte likes the position the team is in headed into Championship Sunday.
We're seeded in a really good position,” Schulte said. “I'm happy with where our team is at right now.”
(Bean)
Yankton Fury Twisters’ Gurney Playing And Umpiring This Weekend
Yankton Fury Twisters 16-under player Eliza Gurney has double-duty playing as well as umpiring younger division games at the tournament this weekend.
Gurney said umpiring at the tournament is both fun and fulfilling.
“I come from a family of umpires, and they’re all really good,” Gurney said.
“I've got a bunch of people within my family that can come to games and tell me what I need to work on, what I need to fix and help me.”
While umpiring can be stressful, Gurney believes that her experience playing will help if there are discussions had with coaches over calls during the game.
“I’ve seen firsthand how coaches can be within games, at practice or outside of the game,” Gurney said.
Gurney is excited to see how the Twisters develop throughout the rest of the tournament.
“The girls that we've played have been really good,” she said. “They've had good attitudes and it's been pretty good.”
(Bean)
Ramon Romero Embracing Challenge Of Coaching Multiple Teams
Many families find themselves traveling to different fields, locations, and towns on tournament weekends, with the 2023 Father’s Day Tournament being no exception. However, they have managed to make it work and build the village both they and their kids need.
When it comes to scheduling games and tournaments, Roman Romero is in charge of it for both the 10-under and 12-under Fury Lancers teams.
“We come into the season knowing that creating the schedule can be hectic, so we do our best to work it,” Romero said. “I’m lucky to have great assistant coaches and very understanding parents.”
This tournament has allowed the two Lancer teams to stay at the same location and just move to a different field.
“Having all my kids be at the same place to play is not something that happens often. Ramon coaches two of our kids, so that helps, especially when it comes to scheduling,” Sherri Koletzky said. “It really takes a village, and we are lucky to have the families and teammates that we do.”
Kari Garry is another parent that has multiple kids competing on different teams and in different tournaments throughout the weekend.
“We try our best to get to whatever we can,” Garry said. “This tournament is always a fun one and we have been able to watch games all weekend so far.”
Although Romero coaches multiple teams, his mindset changes to ensure each team can compete to their best ability.
“I know that I have to step back a little bit when I coach the 12’s compared to when I coach the 10’s,” he said. “We have a great group of kids for both divisions, and we’re lucky because the older team helps out a lot with the younger ones.”
Families that have siblings on the Fury Lancer teams have stayed busy, with both teams playing three games each by the end of Saturday. Although it has the potential to be a long weekend, families, coaches, and kids look forward to it.
“The kids love it and have a great time, and we really enjoy playing at home,” Romero said. “We plan on getting a third Lancer team at this tournament next year, which will be exciting.”
Pool play will come to an end on Saturday, with Championship tournament play starting on Sunday morning.
(Attkisson)
