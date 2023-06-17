The Yankton Fury Red 18-under team finished pool play at the Father’s Day softball tournament 2-1, recording a 3-2 victory against Impact while dropping a 13-8 decision to Fremont Force McGee (Neb.) at Sertoma Park Saturday. Yankton Fury Black 18-under finished pool play 2-1 while the Fury Fire 18-under team went 0-2-1.

Incoming MMU Freshmen Foster, Townsend Enjoying First Summer As Teammates

