WICHITA, Kan.—South Dakota sophomore Wyatt Lubarski sits in second place to highlight four Coyote multievent athletes competing in windy conditions Wednesday afternoon at Cessna Stadium at the K.T. Woodman Classic.
Lubarski is sitting second with 3,360 points at the end of day one of the men’s decathlon. He finished in the top-four of all five events on the first day, including a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 meters (11.29 seconds) and shot put (40-5 ½, 12.33m).
Freshman Derek Eidsness sits in fourth place with 3,135 points after the first five events. He posted the top time in the 100 meters (11.25 seconds) and took fifth in three other events. Senior Noah Weeter is 15th in the field at the conclusion of the first day with 2,769 points. His top event, the 110-meter hurdles, is the opening event on day two. The discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 meters are also remaining.
Junior Liberty Justus is the lone Coyote competing in the women’s heptathlon. She wrapped up the first day in third place overall, second among collegians, with a score of 2,762 points. Her top event finish Wednesday was second place in the shot put with a throw of 32-10 ½ (10.02m).
The multievents wrap up on Thursday with the first event of the decathlon scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.