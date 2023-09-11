JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Mount Marty is in third out of eight teams after the first two rounds of the Jamestown Fall Invitational men’s golf tournament, Monday at Jamestown Country Club.

Concordia-Moorhead holds the lead after the opening day with a two-round score of 594, one stroke better than Jamestown (595). The Lancers are at 625.

