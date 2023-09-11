JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Mount Marty is in third out of eight teams after the first two rounds of the Jamestown Fall Invitational men’s golf tournament, Monday at Jamestown Country Club.
Concordia-Moorhead holds the lead after the opening day with a two-round score of 594, one stroke better than Jamestown (595). The Lancers are at 625.
Concordia’s Jayce Johnson shot a two-round score of 146 to lead after the opening day. Jamestown’s Jackson Worner and Concordia’s Jack Hanson are one stroke back at 147.
MMU was led by Bennett Cassens, who shot back-to-back 75s to tie for fourth at 150. Ted Bengston (156) is tied for 15th. Hunter Bailey (158) is tied for 19th. Wout Kerkhofs (162) is tied for 23rd.
Also for MMU, Reid Hansen shot 163, Carson Pedersen shot 169 and Evan Ness shot 173.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
