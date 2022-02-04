VOLLEYBALL

YANKTON PARKS & REC

MEN’S TOURN.

2/2 RESULTS: Verdesian Life Sciences def. Block Party 21-8, 15-21, 21-15; The Boat House def. Ace Holes 21-11, 21-12; The Boat House def. Premier Heating & Cooling 11-21, 21-13, 21-16

1/26 RESULTS: Premier Heating & Cooling def. Ace Holes 21-19, 21-17; Verdesian Life Sciences def. Premier Heating & Cooling 21-6, 21-9; Block Party def. The Boat House 17-21, 21-18, 21-7

WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN TOURN.

2/2 RESULTS: Benji’s - Hot Flashers def. Balls Out 21-9, 21-3; Volley Llamas def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 21-4, 21-15; Down N Diggy def. I Got It… Or Not 18-21, 21-18, 21-19; Net Ninjas def. Sweet Digs 21-5, 21-14; Sweet Digs def. JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 14-21, 21-19, 21-10; Volley Llamas def. I Got It… Or Not 21-19, 15-21, 21-11; Net Ninjas def. Down N Diggy 13-21, 21-16, 21-12; Sweet Digs def. Volley Llamas 21-7, 21-6

1/26 RESULTS: Net Ninjas def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 21-10, 21-10; Sweet Digs def. Volley Llamas 21-16, 17-21, 21-10; Down N Diggy def. Balls Out 21-10, 21-10; I Got It… Or Not def. JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 21-17, 21-14

WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE TOURN.

1/31 RESULTS: Here for the Beer def. Notorious D.I.G. 14-21, 21-6, 21-16; Bumpin Uglies def. Astec Aces 19-21, 22-20, 21-10; The Volley Brawlers def. Meridian Counseling & Family Services 21-13, 21-11; Here for the Beer def. The Volley Brawlers 21-18, 21-17; Bumpin Uglies def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 21-19, 21-12; Charlie’s Angels def. Walnut 21-8, 21-11; Notorious D.I.G def. Bumpin Uglies 21-14, 21-13; Charlie’s Angels def. Meridian Counseling & Family Services 10-21, 21-17, 22-20

COED I LEAGUE

1/30 RESULTS: Dat ACE def. Hot Shots 21-17, 21-16, 21-14; Czeckers def. The Mint 21-6, 21-15, 21-10; Getting’ Diggy Wit It def. We Showed Up 21-14, 23-21, 21-14; Astec Block Party def. Ace Down, Sets Up forfeit

STANDINGS: Czeckers 8-0, Hot Shots 6-2, Astec Block Party 5-3, Dat ACE 5-3, Getting’ Diggy Wit It 3-4, The Mint 2-6, Ace Down, Sets Up 2-6, We Showed Up 0-7

COED II LEAGUE

1/30 RESULTS: All About That Ace def. Midwest Insurance 22-20, 21-10, 19-21; The Demo Crew def. America’s Best Realty 25-24, 11-21, 21-15; Here for the Beer def. The BS Band 21-15, 21-9, 21-18; Astec Attackers def. Ben’s Brewing Co. 21-15, 21-11, 21-16

STANDINGS: Block Party 7-0, Here for the Beer 6-1, Ben’s Brewing Co. 5-2, Astec Attackers 5-2, The BS Band 3-4, All About That Ace 3-4, Midwest Insurance 2-5, The Demo Crew 1-7, America’s Best Realty 0-7

BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/2) Manitou 991; (1/26) Stockwell Engineers 1027

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/2) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2710; (1/26) Stockwell Engineers 2684

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (2/2) JJ Peterson 300, Jay Weaver 278, Terry Norton 267, Pat King 258, Robin Holec 256; (1/26) Brad Jones 297, Tim Dooley 290, Ryan Lemaster 280, Josh Voeltz 266, JJ Peterson 257, Cody Henrichsen 257

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (2/2) JJ Peterson 752, Jay Weaver 735, Robin Holec 704, Pat King 695, Ryan Lemaster 689; (1/26) JJ Peterson 730, Tim Dooley 727, Ryan Lemaster 721, Chuck Turner 717, Jay Weaver 676

STANDINGS: Mojo’s 99.5, Manitou 84, Stockwell Engineers 79, Kruse’s Pro Shop 70.5, Coca-Cola 69, Capital Street Pub 68.5, Plath Chiropractic 62.5, Tatanka Golf 57, Pin Bruisers 52, JR Sports Cards 33

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 461

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Nustar 1264

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Tyler Lanphear 265, Frank Osborn Jr. 257, Jay Weaver 247, Robin Holec 247, Bruce Myers 215

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jay Weaver 694, Frank Osborn Jr. 678, Tyler Lanphear 624, Robin Holec 580, Bruce Myers 570

STANDINGS: Mustar 47, Plath Chiropractic 37, QRF 34, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 32, Candyland 30, The We Shed 28, Time To Spare 25, Herc & Megara 19

TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES

HIGH TEAM GAME: For the Taz 520

HIGH TEAM SERIES: For the Taz 1400

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Anthony Osborn 258, Todd Moody 258 (errorless), Frank Osborn Jr. 254 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 247, Kathy Driver 210, Jordan Drotzman 195

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Anthony Osborn 723, Todd Moody 681, Kelly Mernin 657, Sharon Mernin 563, Annabelle Moody 548, Edwena Turner 534

STANDINGS: Three Hole Surprise 19-5, Split Happens 18-6, TCB 16.5-7.5, For the Taz 16-8, Strikes & Doubles 14-10, The Gramkows 13-11, Knight Riders 13-11, We Don’t Give a Split 13-11, Krazy Kids 12-12, Moody’s 11-13, Spare Wars 11-13, Ten Pins 11-13, Double E’s 11-13, The Boehmians 10-14, The Cunningham’s 9-15, 2 Broke Girls 8.5-15.5, Pin Pals 5-19, Ebowla 5-19

HIGHLIGHTS: Todd Moody – errorless 226; Betty Adam 2-7; Lonnie Remington 2-7; Patty Bolhouse 2-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Marlene Doty 5-10; Emily Harriman 2-7; Shane Harriman 3-10; Kathy Driver 4-5

BASKETBALL

YANKTON PARKS & REC

MEN’S LEAGUE

RESULTS: Peterson Construction def. Wease Auto 53-39; Ben’s def. Café Louisiana 81-47; QHC & QWS def. Jones Construction 50-37; Bricklayers def. Hydro Hawks via forfeit; Capital St. Pub def. Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 50-38

STANDINGS: QHC & QWS 7-0, Capital St. Pub 6-0, Ben’s 5-1, Peterson Construction 5-2, Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 4-2, Little Crows 3-3, Bricklayers 3-3, Wease Auto 1-5, Café Louisiana 1-5, Jones Construction 1-6, Hydro Hawks 0-7

FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Central 56, Harrisburg 51

Bison 44, McIntosh 38

Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 42

Deubrook 82, Arlington 58

Dupree 79, Tiospaye Topa 61

Edgemont 33, Newell 32

Ethan 64, Kimball/White Lake 45

Faith 57, Harding County 47

Freeman Academy/Marion 57, Viborg-Hurley 42

Garretson 55, McCook Central/Montrose 38

Lakota Tech 84, Hill City 68

Langford 52, Redfield 35

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Chamberlain 38

Parkston 56, Gregory 54

Pierre 61, Yankton 55

Potter County 72, Sully Buttes 57

Rapid City Central 47, Brandon Valley 46

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Mitchell 54

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Watertown 64

Timber Lake 49, Lemmon 45

Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Deuel 51

Wakpala 64, Takini 63

Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55

Webster 64, Sisseton 53

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 62, Iroquois/Doland 28

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60, Colome 29

Arlington 47, Deubrook 45

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Gayville-Volin 26

Britton-Hecla 43, Milbank 37

Colman-Egan 44, Estelline/Hendricks 34

DeSmet 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 30

Edgemont 61, Newell 45

Ethan 65, Kimball/White Lake 33

Flandreau 67, Sioux Valley 54

Great Plains Lutheran 49, Wilmot 39

Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 38, OT

Little Wound 58, McLaughlin 15

Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 22

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Chamberlain 35

Parkston 56, Gregory 44

Rapid City Central 47, Brandon Valley 46

Rapid City Christian 47, Chadron, Neb. 45

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Rapid City Stevens 36

Sioux Falls Washington 50, Watertown 19

St. Thomas More 40, Winner 28

Sully Buttes 61, Potter County 34

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Marty Indian 62, 2OT

Viborg-Hurley 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 13

Wall 60, Kadoka Area 50

Waubay/Summit 60, Northwestern 45

West Central 66, Madison 19

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Arapahoe 63, Brady 47

Archbishop Bergan 57, Boys Town 55

Arthur County 42, South Platte 33

Ashland-Greenwood 71, Douglas County West 46

Aurora 55, Waverly 43

Bellevue West 72, Omaha South 36

Bishop Neumann 61, Columbus Scotus 33

Dundy County-Stratton 75, Southwest 25

Exeter/Milligan 28, Hampton 13

Fremont 56, Lincoln High 49

Gothenburg 74, Valentine 39

Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Lexington 37

Grand Island Northwest 59, Schuyler 12

Kearney 57, Grand Island 50

Lincoln Christian 60, Norris 40

Lincoln Northeast 58, Lincoln North Star 57

Lincoln Pius X 61, Lincoln East 55

Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus 35

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Omaha Nation 39

Maxwell 53, Wallace 51

Maywood-Hayes Center 31, Hitchcock County 29

McCook 73, Ogallala 68

Medicine Valley 61, Bertrand 44

Millard North 57, Elkhorn South 47

Minden 54, Cozad 43

Omaha Concordia 59, Plattsmouth 50

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Papillion-LaVista 47

Omaha North 72, Omaha Burke 55

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn North 34

Omaha Westside 70, Millard West 31

Osceola 68, Meridian 38

Papillion-LaVista South 63, Bellevue East 40

Parkview Christian 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50

Potter-Dix 44, Garden County 37

Scottsbluff 79, Alliance 34

Seward 59, Blair 46

Sidney 79, Gering 48

St. Edward 47, Cedar Bluffs 35

Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sutherland 31

York 63, Holdrege 40

East Husker Conference Tournament

Consolation

North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Oakland-Craig 53, Stanton 46

Semifinal

Howells/Dodge 67, West Point-Beemer 49

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Wisner-Pilger 48

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Consolation

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Pleasanton 51

Semifinal

Amherst 68, Elm Creek 33

Loomis 61, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Louplatte Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Central City 46, Wood River 43, OT

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Centura 42

MAC Shootout

Nebraska City 48, Clarinda, Iowa 41

Stanton, Iowa 57, Conestoga 42

Mid State Conference Tournament

Consolation

Battle Creek 40, Pierce 39

Boone Central 75, Guardian Angels 45

Semifinal

Norfolk Catholic 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45

Wayne 53, O’Neill 42

Pioneer Conference

Consolation

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Pawnee City 31

Sterling 47, Lewiston 34

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Kenesaw 56, Blue Hill 48

Shelton 59, Silver Lake 46

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Bridgeport 75, Bayard 53

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Ainsworth 57, Sandhills/Thedford 34

Alma 70, Southern Valley 38

Arapahoe 70, Brady 15

Arthur County 37, South Platte 36

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Douglas County West 33

Bellevue East 55, Papillion-LaVista South 39

Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 25

Blair 51, Seward 38

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Shelby/Rising City 33

Cedar Bluffs 37, St. Edward 31

Dorchester 45, Giltner 32

East Butler 41, High Plains Community 33

Exeter/Milligan 64, Hampton 22

Garden County 53, Potter-Dix 16

Gothenburg 39, Valentine 29

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Lexington 49

Grand Island Northwest 68, Schuyler 23

Hay Springs 48, Hyannis 42

Kearney 56, Grand Island 13

Leyton 79, Creek Valley 39

Lincoln East 39, Lincoln Pius X 37

Lincoln High 68, Fremont 64

Lincoln Southeast 45, Norfolk 40

Lincoln Southwest 58, Columbus 32

Louisville 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Lutheran High Northeast 69, Omaha Nation 36

Maywood-Hayes Center 31, Hitchcock County 29

McCook 60, Ogallala 46

Medicine Valley 45, Bertrand 31

Meridian 63, Osceola 29

Millard North 61, Elkhorn South 21

Millard West 53, Omaha Westside 33

Minden 55, Cozad 17

Nebraska Christian 56, Riverside 19

North Platte 62, Hastings 57

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30, Parkview Christian 22

Omaha Concordia 51, Plattsmouth 40

Omaha Marian 55, Papillion-LaVista 45

Omaha North 69, Omaha Burke 31

Paxton 61, Sandhills Valley 35

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 47, Chadron 45

Scottsbluff 46, Alliance 16

Sidney 43, Gering 41

Sioux County 55, Minatare 9

Southwest 56, Dundy County-Stratton 40

Wahoo 46, Elkhorn 37

Wallace 55, Maxwell 26

Wauneta-Palisade 40, Sutherland 30

Waverly 69, Aurora 50

York 37, Holdrege 25

ECNC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Freeman 26, Weeping Water 22

Semifinal

Malcolm 47, Falls City 41

Lewis & Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Championship: Bloomfield 46, Wausa 23

Fifth: Tri County Northeast 48, Winside 40

Lewis Bracket

Fifth: Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43, Plainview 39, OT

Seventh: Osmond 55, Homer 45

MAC Shootout

Stanton, Iowa 46, Conestoga 25

Pioneer Conference

Consolation

Friend 43, Southern 40

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 41

Gordon/Rushville 54, Bayard 48

