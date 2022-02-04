VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S TOURN.
2/2 RESULTS: Verdesian Life Sciences def. Block Party 21-8, 15-21, 21-15; The Boat House def. Ace Holes 21-11, 21-12; The Boat House def. Premier Heating & Cooling 11-21, 21-13, 21-16
1/26 RESULTS: Premier Heating & Cooling def. Ace Holes 21-19, 21-17; Verdesian Life Sciences def. Premier Heating & Cooling 21-6, 21-9; Block Party def. The Boat House 17-21, 21-18, 21-7
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN TOURN.
2/2 RESULTS: Benji’s - Hot Flashers def. Balls Out 21-9, 21-3; Volley Llamas def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 21-4, 21-15; Down N Diggy def. I Got It… Or Not 18-21, 21-18, 21-19; Net Ninjas def. Sweet Digs 21-5, 21-14; Sweet Digs def. JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 14-21, 21-19, 21-10; Volley Llamas def. I Got It… Or Not 21-19, 15-21, 21-11; Net Ninjas def. Down N Diggy 13-21, 21-16, 21-12; Sweet Digs def. Volley Llamas 21-7, 21-6
1/26 RESULTS: Net Ninjas def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 21-10, 21-10; Sweet Digs def. Volley Llamas 21-16, 17-21, 21-10; Down N Diggy def. Balls Out 21-10, 21-10; I Got It… Or Not def. JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 21-17, 21-14
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE TOURN.
1/31 RESULTS: Here for the Beer def. Notorious D.I.G. 14-21, 21-6, 21-16; Bumpin Uglies def. Astec Aces 19-21, 22-20, 21-10; The Volley Brawlers def. Meridian Counseling & Family Services 21-13, 21-11; Here for the Beer def. The Volley Brawlers 21-18, 21-17; Bumpin Uglies def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 21-19, 21-12; Charlie’s Angels def. Walnut 21-8, 21-11; Notorious D.I.G def. Bumpin Uglies 21-14, 21-13; Charlie’s Angels def. Meridian Counseling & Family Services 10-21, 21-17, 22-20
COED I LEAGUE
1/30 RESULTS: Dat ACE def. Hot Shots 21-17, 21-16, 21-14; Czeckers def. The Mint 21-6, 21-15, 21-10; Getting’ Diggy Wit It def. We Showed Up 21-14, 23-21, 21-14; Astec Block Party def. Ace Down, Sets Up forfeit
STANDINGS: Czeckers 8-0, Hot Shots 6-2, Astec Block Party 5-3, Dat ACE 5-3, Getting’ Diggy Wit It 3-4, The Mint 2-6, Ace Down, Sets Up 2-6, We Showed Up 0-7
COED II LEAGUE
1/30 RESULTS: All About That Ace def. Midwest Insurance 22-20, 21-10, 19-21; The Demo Crew def. America’s Best Realty 25-24, 11-21, 21-15; Here for the Beer def. The BS Band 21-15, 21-9, 21-18; Astec Attackers def. Ben’s Brewing Co. 21-15, 21-11, 21-16
STANDINGS: Block Party 7-0, Here for the Beer 6-1, Ben’s Brewing Co. 5-2, Astec Attackers 5-2, The BS Band 3-4, All About That Ace 3-4, Midwest Insurance 2-5, The Demo Crew 1-7, America’s Best Realty 0-7
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/2) Manitou 991; (1/26) Stockwell Engineers 1027
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/2) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2710; (1/26) Stockwell Engineers 2684
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (2/2) JJ Peterson 300, Jay Weaver 278, Terry Norton 267, Pat King 258, Robin Holec 256; (1/26) Brad Jones 297, Tim Dooley 290, Ryan Lemaster 280, Josh Voeltz 266, JJ Peterson 257, Cody Henrichsen 257
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (2/2) JJ Peterson 752, Jay Weaver 735, Robin Holec 704, Pat King 695, Ryan Lemaster 689; (1/26) JJ Peterson 730, Tim Dooley 727, Ryan Lemaster 721, Chuck Turner 717, Jay Weaver 676
STANDINGS: Mojo’s 99.5, Manitou 84, Stockwell Engineers 79, Kruse’s Pro Shop 70.5, Coca-Cola 69, Capital Street Pub 68.5, Plath Chiropractic 62.5, Tatanka Golf 57, Pin Bruisers 52, JR Sports Cards 33
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 461
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Nustar 1264
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Tyler Lanphear 265, Frank Osborn Jr. 257, Jay Weaver 247, Robin Holec 247, Bruce Myers 215
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jay Weaver 694, Frank Osborn Jr. 678, Tyler Lanphear 624, Robin Holec 580, Bruce Myers 570
STANDINGS: Mustar 47, Plath Chiropractic 37, QRF 34, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 32, Candyland 30, The We Shed 28, Time To Spare 25, Herc & Megara 19
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: For the Taz 520
HIGH TEAM SERIES: For the Taz 1400
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Anthony Osborn 258, Todd Moody 258 (errorless), Frank Osborn Jr. 254 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 247, Kathy Driver 210, Jordan Drotzman 195
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Anthony Osborn 723, Todd Moody 681, Kelly Mernin 657, Sharon Mernin 563, Annabelle Moody 548, Edwena Turner 534
STANDINGS: Three Hole Surprise 19-5, Split Happens 18-6, TCB 16.5-7.5, For the Taz 16-8, Strikes & Doubles 14-10, The Gramkows 13-11, Knight Riders 13-11, We Don’t Give a Split 13-11, Krazy Kids 12-12, Moody’s 11-13, Spare Wars 11-13, Ten Pins 11-13, Double E’s 11-13, The Boehmians 10-14, The Cunningham’s 9-15, 2 Broke Girls 8.5-15.5, Pin Pals 5-19, Ebowla 5-19
HIGHLIGHTS: Todd Moody – errorless 226; Betty Adam 2-7; Lonnie Remington 2-7; Patty Bolhouse 2-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Marlene Doty 5-10; Emily Harriman 2-7; Shane Harriman 3-10; Kathy Driver 4-5
BASKETBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Peterson Construction def. Wease Auto 53-39; Ben’s def. Café Louisiana 81-47; QHC & QWS def. Jones Construction 50-37; Bricklayers def. Hydro Hawks via forfeit; Capital St. Pub def. Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 50-38
STANDINGS: QHC & QWS 7-0, Capital St. Pub 6-0, Ben’s 5-1, Peterson Construction 5-2, Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 4-2, Little Crows 3-3, Bricklayers 3-3, Wease Auto 1-5, Café Louisiana 1-5, Jones Construction 1-6, Hydro Hawks 0-7
FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Central 56, Harrisburg 51
Bison 44, McIntosh 38
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 42
Deubrook 82, Arlington 58
Dupree 79, Tiospaye Topa 61
Edgemont 33, Newell 32
Ethan 64, Kimball/White Lake 45
Faith 57, Harding County 47
Freeman Academy/Marion 57, Viborg-Hurley 42
Garretson 55, McCook Central/Montrose 38
Lakota Tech 84, Hill City 68
Langford 52, Redfield 35
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Chamberlain 38
Parkston 56, Gregory 54
Pierre 61, Yankton 55
Potter County 72, Sully Buttes 57
Rapid City Central 47, Brandon Valley 46
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Mitchell 54
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Watertown 64
Timber Lake 49, Lemmon 45
Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Deuel 51
Wakpala 64, Takini 63
Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55
Webster 64, Sisseton 53
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 62, Iroquois/Doland 28
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60, Colome 29
Arlington 47, Deubrook 45
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Gayville-Volin 26
Britton-Hecla 43, Milbank 37
Colman-Egan 44, Estelline/Hendricks 34
DeSmet 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 30
Edgemont 61, Newell 45
Ethan 65, Kimball/White Lake 33
Flandreau 67, Sioux Valley 54
Great Plains Lutheran 49, Wilmot 39
Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 38, OT
Little Wound 58, McLaughlin 15
Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 22
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Chamberlain 35
Parkston 56, Gregory 44
Rapid City Central 47, Brandon Valley 46
Rapid City Christian 47, Chadron, Neb. 45
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Rapid City Stevens 36
Sioux Falls Washington 50, Watertown 19
St. Thomas More 40, Winner 28
Sully Buttes 61, Potter County 34
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Marty Indian 62, 2OT
Viborg-Hurley 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 13
Wall 60, Kadoka Area 50
Waubay/Summit 60, Northwestern 45
West Central 66, Madison 19
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Arapahoe 63, Brady 47
Archbishop Bergan 57, Boys Town 55
Arthur County 42, South Platte 33
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Douglas County West 46
Aurora 55, Waverly 43
Bellevue West 72, Omaha South 36
Bishop Neumann 61, Columbus Scotus 33
Dundy County-Stratton 75, Southwest 25
Exeter/Milligan 28, Hampton 13
Fremont 56, Lincoln High 49
Gothenburg 74, Valentine 39
Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Lexington 37
Grand Island Northwest 59, Schuyler 12
Kearney 57, Grand Island 50
Lincoln Christian 60, Norris 40
Lincoln Northeast 58, Lincoln North Star 57
Lincoln Pius X 61, Lincoln East 55
Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus 35
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Omaha Nation 39
Maxwell 53, Wallace 51
Maywood-Hayes Center 31, Hitchcock County 29
McCook 73, Ogallala 68
Medicine Valley 61, Bertrand 44
Millard North 57, Elkhorn South 47
Minden 54, Cozad 43
Omaha Concordia 59, Plattsmouth 50
Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Papillion-LaVista 47
Omaha North 72, Omaha Burke 55
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn North 34
Omaha Westside 70, Millard West 31
Osceola 68, Meridian 38
Papillion-LaVista South 63, Bellevue East 40
Parkview Christian 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50
Potter-Dix 44, Garden County 37
Scottsbluff 79, Alliance 34
Seward 59, Blair 46
Sidney 79, Gering 48
St. Edward 47, Cedar Bluffs 35
Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sutherland 31
York 63, Holdrege 40
East Husker Conference Tournament
Consolation
North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Oakland-Craig 53, Stanton 46
Semifinal
Howells/Dodge 67, West Point-Beemer 49
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Wisner-Pilger 48
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Consolation
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Pleasanton 51
Semifinal
Amherst 68, Elm Creek 33
Loomis 61, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Louplatte Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Central City 46, Wood River 43, OT
Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Centura 42
MAC Shootout
Nebraska City 48, Clarinda, Iowa 41
Stanton, Iowa 57, Conestoga 42
Mid State Conference Tournament
Consolation
Battle Creek 40, Pierce 39
Boone Central 75, Guardian Angels 45
Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45
Wayne 53, O’Neill 42
Pioneer Conference
Consolation
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Pawnee City 31
Sterling 47, Lewiston 34
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Kenesaw 56, Blue Hill 48
Shelton 59, Silver Lake 46
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bridgeport 75, Bayard 53
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Ainsworth 57, Sandhills/Thedford 34
Alma 70, Southern Valley 38
Arapahoe 70, Brady 15
Arthur County 37, South Platte 36
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Douglas County West 33
Bellevue East 55, Papillion-LaVista South 39
Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 25
Blair 51, Seward 38
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Shelby/Rising City 33
Cedar Bluffs 37, St. Edward 31
Dorchester 45, Giltner 32
East Butler 41, High Plains Community 33
Exeter/Milligan 64, Hampton 22
Garden County 53, Potter-Dix 16
Gothenburg 39, Valentine 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Lexington 49
Grand Island Northwest 68, Schuyler 23
Hay Springs 48, Hyannis 42
Kearney 56, Grand Island 13
Leyton 79, Creek Valley 39
Lincoln East 39, Lincoln Pius X 37
Lincoln High 68, Fremont 64
Lincoln Southeast 45, Norfolk 40
Lincoln Southwest 58, Columbus 32
Louisville 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36
Lutheran High Northeast 69, Omaha Nation 36
Maywood-Hayes Center 31, Hitchcock County 29
McCook 60, Ogallala 46
Medicine Valley 45, Bertrand 31
Meridian 63, Osceola 29
Millard North 61, Elkhorn South 21
Millard West 53, Omaha Westside 33
Minden 55, Cozad 17
Nebraska Christian 56, Riverside 19
North Platte 62, Hastings 57
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30, Parkview Christian 22
Omaha Concordia 51, Plattsmouth 40
Omaha Marian 55, Papillion-LaVista 45
Omaha North 69, Omaha Burke 31
Paxton 61, Sandhills Valley 35
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 47, Chadron 45
Scottsbluff 46, Alliance 16
Sidney 43, Gering 41
Sioux County 55, Minatare 9
Southwest 56, Dundy County-Stratton 40
Wahoo 46, Elkhorn 37
Wallace 55, Maxwell 26
Wauneta-Palisade 40, Sutherland 30
Waverly 69, Aurora 50
York 37, Holdrege 25
ECNC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Freeman 26, Weeping Water 22
Semifinal
Malcolm 47, Falls City 41
Lewis & Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Championship: Bloomfield 46, Wausa 23
Fifth: Tri County Northeast 48, Winside 40
Lewis Bracket
Fifth: Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43, Plainview 39, OT
Seventh: Osmond 55, Homer 45
MAC Shootout
Stanton, Iowa 46, Conestoga 25
Pioneer Conference
Consolation
Friend 43, Southern 40
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 41
Gordon/Rushville 54, Bayard 48
