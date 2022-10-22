VERMILLION — With the South Dakota Coyotes trailing the No. 14 Southern Illinois Salukis 21-7 with 2:43 remaining in the second quarter, South Dakota Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson decided his offense needed a jolt.
He decided to put in Aidan Bouman at quarterback in relief of Carson Camp.
“I thought we needed an opportunity to get a little bit more momentum going offensively,” he said. “Sometimes, a change at that position helps. (Bouman) came in with a lot of poise for a guy that really hasn't been on the field.”
Bouman, a solid run game, and a defense that kept fighting throughout the game, jolted the Coyotes past the Salukis 27-24 in Missouri Valley Football Conference action Saturday at the DakotaDome as part of USD’s Dakota Days festivities.
USD improves to 2-5 (1-3 MVFC), while SIU falls to 5-3 (4-1 MVFC).
Bouman, who transferred to USD from Iowa State before the start of the season, finished the game 11-of-17 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Bouman downplayed the significance of being thrown into game action in the middle of the second quarter.
“I like to think of (the game) like practice with people watching,” he said. “That's really it. You can't make it bigger than it is, no matter the situation. I trusted my reads, what I did all week, and the guys around me.”
The Coyotes had to settle for a 46-yard field goal from Eddie Ogamba with 21 seconds remaining in the first half on Bouman’s first possession, but he showed that poise Nielson was referring to on the drive.
Nielson added that getting those points did a huge part in building confidence for the team only being down 21-10 instead of 21-7 at halftime.
Coming out of the halftime locker room down 21-10, Bouman picked up where he left off before halftime, completing all five of his passes for 61 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Wesley Eliodor to get the Coyotes within four, 21-17.
“Knowing that we had the ball right away in the second half, we were able to put together a nice drive,” Nielson said. “All of a sudden, now it's a one score game. We had all the momentum.”
Down 24-17, USD’s Shomari Lawrence took over the game, getting a 17-yard run on the drive then a 29-yard touchdown to tie things up at 24 with 14:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Nielson was proud of the way his team was able to run the football despite being down for most of the game.
“It's great when you don't have to pass every down,” he said. “When teams are playing you the way that some of these teams have been playing us, we've got to be able to run the football.”
Lawrence finished the game with 125 rushing yards on 11 carries with the touchdown.
With five minutes left, USD’s defense once again showed its mettle as Cameron Tisdale picked off SIU quarterback Nic Baker on a 4th-and-6 from the USD 42-yard line.
Linebacker Stephen Hillis said making big plays throughout the second half gave the defense the momentum it needed to win the game.
“Football is the ultimate team game,” he said. “We all have a lot of passion for the game. Anytime someone on our team makes a big play, we all get excited.”
The Coyotes offense took advantage of the opportunity, going 41 yards in six plays as Ogamba kicked the go-ahead 44-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining to go up 27-24. Travis Theis had a big drive, rushing four times for 38 yards along with a three-yard reception on the drive.
“Travis was very consistent in his ability to run football (throughout the game),” Nielson said.
USD’s defense cemented its mark on the game, as it stopped the SIU offense in four plays to get the football back at the SIU 16.
Nielson was proud of the way the defense put its imprint on the game.
“Our defense did a really good job,” he said. “We gave up the one field goal, but to keep that team out of the endzone for an entire half is a good defensive effort.”
Linebacker Brock Mogensen added that the defense talked through things after what he described as a “shaky” first half.
“Coming out of halftime defensive meeting, we said, ‘Do your job’ because that first half was a little shaky for us,” he said.
South Dakota’s offense needed a 4th-and-1 conversion from Theis to seal the game. Theis picked up two yards to the SIU 5-yard line to clinch the second victory of the season for the Coyotes.
Bouman’s intent was to push Theis forward on the play.
“I told Theis, ‘I'm going to get behind you and help push you (to the first down marker),” Bouman said. “If you watch it back, I actually pushed him to the ground. Thank goodness he got past the line.”
While Nielson would not commit to Bouman being the starter for the Coyotes’ road contest against the Youngstown State Penguins next week, he was praiseworthy of the way he responded to going into the game against the Salukis.
“We (will) make a decision to try to put us in the best possible position to win football games going forward,” Nielson said. “It was good to see him come into (the game). For a guy that hasn't played, he showed a lot of poise today. That was a real positive, and that experience will be valuable for him.”
Kickoff in Youngstown, Ohio, between the Coyotes and Penguins is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Stambaugh Stadium.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.