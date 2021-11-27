VERMILLION -- The University of South Dakota football team fell to Southern Illinois 22-10 in the first round of the FCS Playoffs inside the DakotaDome Saturday night.
“They played better than we did today and deserve the win,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “Really proud of our guys. I think you saw a lot of fight in the second half there. In the first half, certainly, things didn’t go our way and we asked them to battle to the very end and they did.”
The Coyote offense committed four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble), three of which came in the second half.
“(We) just weren’t executing the way we wanted to,” freshman quarterback Carson Camp said. “Just some things on my part that I have to do better, things I can learn from as a young guy. They’re all on me, I take full blame for those.”
The Coyote offense moved across midfield on the first possession of the game, but a Carson Camp pass to Caleb Vander Esch was intercepted by Qua Brown, giving the Salukis the ball.
Southern Illinois moved inside field goal range, where Nico Gualdoni converted the first of three field goals on the day.
From there neither offense found much success in moving the ball. The Coyotes mustered one yard of offense in the second quarter of play. Southern Illinois had two scoring drives in the second quarter.
The first midway through the quarter when Nic Baker found Avante Cox for a four-yard score. The second came as the clock expired in the half as Gualdoni kicked his second field goal of the game.
The Coyotes, down 13, got a defensive stop to start the second half, and the offense went to work at their own four-yard-line after a penalty. The Coyotes flipped the field, driving 92 yards before the drive stalled out at the SIU four. Mason Lorber converted the 21-yard field goal to make it a 10 point game.
Southern Illinois responded with a scoring drive of their own, kicking a field goal with 5:27 to play in the third quarter. Camp and the Coyote offense went to work again. USD drove inside the SIU 10 before Camp threw his second interception of the day to Brown.
The Coyote defense stood tall again, giving USD a chance to cut into the deficit. The Coyotes drove into the redzone for a third time in the second half, and converted with a Travis Theis touchdown run. USD was back within a score with 8:50 to play.
The Coyote defense needed one more stand to give the offense a chance to tie or take the lead. Southern Illinois completed a deep pass from Nic Baker to Avante Cox for 48 yards to put the Salukis into USD territory. Southern Illinois scored a five-yard run from Romeir Elliott to stretch the lead out to 12, 22-10.
Camp threw an interception on a 3rd-and-19 play on the ensuing drive and fumbled on a 30-yard rush in Southern Illinois territory on the next Coyote drive that sealed a Saluki win.
“I thought he (Camp) really played gutsy football,” Nielsen said. “Our pass protection wasn’t great today, he was under duress a lot. He created and made some plays.”
Baker threw for 210 yards and a touchdown for Southern Illinois. Elliott added 68 rushing yards and a score. Cox hauled in 10 passes for 148 yards and a score.
Camp threw for 202 yards and three interceptions for the Coyotes. Nate Thomas rushed for 62 yards and Caleb Vander Esch led USD with 51 receiving yards.
Brown snagged two interceptions and Clayton Bush one for the Saluki defense. Bryce Notree added nine tackles.
Jack Cochrane led the Coyote defense with 12 tackles and a sack. Elijah Reed tallied 11 tackles. Jacob Matthew and Isaiah McDaniels added 10 tackles each.
“I just went back in the locker room and every teammate and coach I saw just started breaking down. I mean, this place has just meant so much to me in my development as an athlete and as a person, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”
The Salukis advance to the second round to face North Dakota State. The Coyotes’ season comes to a close.
“We’ll learn from this game, this season,” Camp said. “We’re going to learn from guys like him (Cochrane) to my left. This guy right here, he puts in the work and i can’t thank him enough. I can’t thank the seniors enough. They showed us what a winning culture is like.”
