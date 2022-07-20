EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include the results of the last game of the day.
VERMILLION — Vermillion Post 1 went 2-0 on the opening day of the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, completing their day with a 10-0 victory over Sioux Falls Post 911 on Wednesday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Connor Saunders went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Vermillion. Willis Robertson had two hits. Jack Kratz, T.J. Tracy, Jake Jensen, Ben Burbach and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Tinklenberg and Harris Adamson each had a hit for Sioux Falls Post 911.
Burbach pitched three no-hit innings, striking out four, for the win. Clayton Sorenson struck out two in two innings of relief. Kaden Huyser took the loss.
Vermillion advances to play Dakota Valley in the 5 p.m. game today (Thursday). Sioux Falls Post 911 plays Lennox at 2:30 p.m.
Dakota Valley 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 6
VERMILLION — Dakota Valley rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to claim a 7-6, eight-inning victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Prentis Park.
Dakota Valley led 6-4 after four innings, but EPJ tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, then turned a triple play in the bottom of the seventh to force an extra inning. Randy Rosenquist’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth sent Dakota Valley on to a 5 p.m. matchup with Vermillion today (Thursday).
Beau Jones and Jackson Strawn each doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Jackson Boonstra, Jaxon Hennies and Garrett Anderson each had two hits. Rosenquist and Brendan Barnett each had a hit in the victory.
Ben Swatek went 3-for-4 with a triple for EPJ. Noah Larson also had two hits. Ty Trometer had the other EPJ hit.
Isaac Klemme pitched two innings of scoreless relief, striking out two, for the win. Cade Fennel took the loss.
EPJ plays Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in an elimination game today at noon.
Vermillion 11, B-AH 4
VERMILLION — Vermillion overcame an early 4-0 deficit to beat Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 11-4 in the opening game of the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Prentis Park.
Willis Robertson had two hits and Jack Kratz tripled for Vermillion. T.J. Tracy doubled. Charlie Ward, Jake Jensen and Clayton Sorenson each had a hit in the victory.
Dominic Van Egdom doubled for B-AH. Isaiah Richards and Cooper Nelson each had a hit.
Tim Dixon pitched 5 1/3, striking out four, for the win. Isaac Ward took the loss.
B-AH plays Elk Point-Jefferson at noon today (Thursday).
Dakota Valley 9, Lennox 2
VERMILLION — Dakota Valley jumped out to a 6-0 lead on the way to a 9-2 victory over Lennox in the opening round of the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Jaxon Hennies went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist also went 3-for-4, scoring four runs. Brendan Barnett had two hits and four RBI. Beau Jones and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Beau Pollema struck out four in the complete game victory.
Lennox plays Sioux Falls Post 911 in an elimination game today (Thursday) at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.