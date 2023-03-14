ORLANDO, Fla. – South Dakota dropped a close, tense 5-2 women’s tennis dual to Navy on Tuesday during its Spring Break trip.
The Coyotes secured the doubles point with wins at No 2 and No. 3 doubles. However, Navy captured the match by winning five of the six singles matches, including two of the three that went the full three sets.
Bea Havlickova and Eesha Varma teamed for a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles followed by Anna Medvyedyeva and Selena Bird posting a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles.
“We battled today,” said South Dakota coach Brett Barnett. “Congrats to Navy for earning this win.
“We played our best doubles in a while. Good start in singles and we had the points out there to get this done. We’re close and need to get over the hurdle of closing out matches. Another opportunity tomorrow to improve.”
Grace Chadick earned a three-set win at No. 3 singles with a 6-0 blanking in the third set.
Medvyedyeva fell in a third-set tiebreak at No. 2 singles while Paige Alter dropped a three-set match at No. 4 singles.
South Dakota closes out its spring break trip with a pair of contests on Wednesday. First it finishes the suspended contest from Monday with Fairfield before taking on Valparaiso.
