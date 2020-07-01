Defending Class A champion Renner blanked Yankton in both ends of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Renner’s Sam Stukel held Yankton to two hits in a 10-0 five-inning victory.
Kaden Hackman had three hits to lead Renner. Will Washenberger and Zach Ridl each had two hits in the victory.
Rugby Ryken and Cameron Zahrbock each had a hit for Yankton.
Stukel struck out six in the victory. Kaden Luellman took the loss.
Renner’s Aspen Dahl tossed a four-hit shutout in the nightcap, a 2-0 decision.
Reece Arbogast went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Renner. Will Washenberger added two hits in the victory.
Kaid Keller, Jayden Lightner, Dylan Prouty and Austin Wagner each had a hit for Yankton.
Dahl struck out six in the win. Carson Haak took the loss, striking out two in a complete game effort.
Yankton returns to action on Monday, hosting Mitchell. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
S.F. East 11-9, Yankton Juniors 7-9
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls East downed Yankton 11-7 in the opening game of an American Legion Juniors baseball doubleheader on Wednesday in Sioux Falls.
The second game ended in a 9-9 tie.
In the opener, Patrick Osborn doubled and singled, driving in five runs, to lead East. Jackson Boe added a double in the win.
Sam Kampshoff had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Landon Loecker also had a hit and two RBI. Paul McGlone, Garrett Nelson and Jacob Larson each had a hit in the effort.
Cael Swanson picked up the win, striking out eight batters in 4 1/3 innings of work. Conner Teichroew took the loss.
In the nightcap, Yankton scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead, but gave up a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning, resulting in a tie.
Jackson Conway and Loecker each had two hits for Yankton. McGlone, Nelson, Teichroew, Jace McCorkell and Colton Potts each had a hit in the effort.
For East, Myles Reese had two hits to lead the way. Andrew Glovich triopled. Tristan Fitzsimmons and Mason Tolrud each doubled in the effort.
McGlone allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Larson started for Yankton, striking out six in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Isaac Pullen started for East, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Yankton is off until a home doubleheader against Sioux Falls West on July 8.
Black Sox 5-7, S.F. East 4-6
The Yankton Black Sox earned a pair of one-run victories for a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls East in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton built a 5-1 lead and held on for a 5-4 victory.
Cody Oswald had a pair of hits for Yankton. Drew Ryken added a hit and two RBI.
Mac Ryken went the distance in the win.
In the nightcap, Yankton rallied from a 5-1 deficit to claim a 7-6 victory.
Oswald doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Luke Bernatow had a hit and two RBI. Jack Halsted, Mac Ryken and Drew Ryken each had a hit, with Mac Ryken scoring three times in the victory.
Josh Sheldon pitched two innings of relief for the victory. Oswald started, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
The Black Sox, 7-7, are off until a July 8 trip to Sioux Falls Black.
Lakers 7-0, Mitchell 5-15
MITCHELL — The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader split with Mitchell in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Yankton rallied from a 4-1 deficit to claim a 7-5 victory.
Austin Gobel and Lucas Kampshoff each had two hits and two runs scored, with Kampshoff also driving in two runs, to lead Yankton. Hunter Teichroew, Payton Peterson, Tyson Prouty, Sean Turner and Tucker Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Turner pitched five innings to pick up the win.
Mitchell claimed the split with a 15-0 victory in the nightcap.
Gobel and Kampshoff each had a hit for Yankton.
Carson Conway took the loss.
The Lakers, 4-5, are off until a July 9 home matchup against Ponca.
