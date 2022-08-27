The Yankton Bucks made some great plays, but defensive lapses cost them in a 2-2 draw against the Spearfish Spartans here at Crane-Youngworth Field Saturday.

“Things that we've worked on in practice, we were improving on,” Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring said after the game. “Things where we knew that we were going to struggle, we did. We've been trying to work on those things and (improvements) will come. You don't like a tie, but I'll take that that's a moral victory because (our team) made some great plays. We played good ball.”

Jack Pedersen and Lance Dannenbring score for Bucks, but Rudy Isburg netted two goals to draw Spearfish even after 90 minutes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.