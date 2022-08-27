The Yankton Bucks made some great plays, but defensive lapses cost them in a 2-2 draw against the Spearfish Spartans here at Crane-Youngworth Field Saturday.
“Things that we've worked on in practice, we were improving on,” Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring said after the game. “Things where we knew that we were going to struggle, we did. We've been trying to work on those things and (improvements) will come. You don't like a tie, but I'll take that that's a moral victory because (our team) made some great plays. We played good ball.”
Yankton freshman Jack Pedersen opened the scoring with 7:49 remaining in the first half. He took a perfect cross from Lance Dannenbring and hit the back of the net for his first career Buck goal.
“I got a through ball from one of my teammates that was perfectly timed, and I didn't see any of the defenders in front of me,” Lance Dannenbring said. “I heard a little voice in my ear saying ‘backside,’ so I put I head put my head down, hit it low to the back end, and Jack Pederson just happened to be there and put it away.”
“Jack has a good touch,” Coach Dannenbring said. “He's got good field awareness. For where we were (in the game), he was the best guy to have in there as a substitute because we were running hard. he made the play. The whole series of passes that led up to that was nice soccer.”
The 1-0 Buck lead did not last for long, as the Spartans’ Rudy Isburg tied things at 3:29 on a long-range shot from just inside the box.
As the second half started, the game started to become a bit chippy and physical on both sides. At 28:35, the Bucks’ Braylen Bietz was fouled in the box, giving Yankton a chance to reclaim the lead. Lance Dannenbring hit the bottom right corner against Spearfish goalkeeper Jacob Donner as the Bucks went ahead 2-1.
“Lance stepped up and pounded it in,” Coach Dannenbring said. “That's a lot of pressure on a young kid to have to stand there. Everybody gets quiet. It's you, the ball, the goal, and the goalie, and you’ve got to put it in.”
The teams traded chances throughout the second half, but it was Isburg who was able to connect for a second time in the game at 10:10 to tie the game for the Spartans at 2-2.
“They were great goals on (Spearfish’s) part,” Lance Dannenbring said. “They say good defense, but better offense (on goals like that), but there's room for improvement (on the Bucks’ side).”
Both goals by Isburg were scored from range in open space, which is something Coach Dannenbring said the Bucks must clean up.
“What we really need to work on is how we can move and rotate so we don't leave a big gap in the middle,” he said. “Every team wishes they could play every play perfect, but it's a game that's fast. We've got to make quick decisions. We've got to be able to communicate that we have an open spot (on defense).”
Yankton had a point-blank chance at a goal around the 8:15 mark, but Bietz and Brady Blom had some indecision on who would take the shot with Donner out of position. Coach Dannenbring credited Spearfish’s ability to stay sound defensively even when players were out of position.
“We had multiple opportunities at the end just to kick the ball in (the net),” Coach Dannenbring said. “We didn't (convert), and (the Spartans) were able to disrupt our ability to shoot it. Hats off to them.”
He also added that the game goes so fast, so he does not fault any player for not making the perfect goal-scoring play in those situations.
“It's a hard game,” Coach Dannenbring said. “It's a fast game, and you have to make very quick decisions on the run with people pushing you. You hesitate a little bit and then the defense has a chance to get there. That’s the beauty of sports. We’ll have to learn to make those plays.”
The Bucks will have a chance to make more plays against O’Gorman Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
In the junior varsity game, Yankton defeated Spearfish 2-1. Byron Jiminez and Aiden Anderson scored goals for the Bucks, and Kaleb Swihard and Cooper Shudak each had an assist. Luke Abbot added seven saves.
