A number of area student-athletes have been recognized as Academic All-State by the South Dakota Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
To be recognized a senior student-athlete must have participated for at least three years, boast a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better and be nominated by his or her head coach.
Here is the list of area honorees:
Alcester-Hudson: Emily Miller
Beresford: Laura Bogue, Gabrielle Engbarth, Cody Klungseth, Josh Limmer, Spencer Nelson, Hayden Wilson
Centerville: Haley Meyer, Jack Walters
Dakota Valley: Gunner Gunderson, Liam Keenan, Aidan Moran, Lauren Okine, Brandon Wagner
Elk Point-Jefferson: Addison Stabe
Ethan-Parkston: Josh Bartscher, Eric Gustafson, Parker Hanselman, Elizabeth Kinneberg, Jalen Kurtenbach, Nate Pollreisz
Freeman Academy-Marion: Payton Arbach, Gavin Haggerty, Logan Langerock, Titus Roesler, Kristen Wieman
Gayville-Volin: Grace Gustad, Darien Rabe, Kayla VanOsdel
Irene-Wakonda: Dieken Bahm, Emma McDonald, McKenna Mohr, Ben Nelson
Menno: Morgan Edelman, Brady Fergen, Carly Herrboldt, Jesse Munkvold
Platte-Geddes: Kade Boltjes, Kally Millar, Will Miller, Carly Reiser, Kelly Scondgeroth, Jalen Severson, Nate Whalen
Scotland: Allisyn Baker, Kennedy Bietz, Makayla Friedrich, Grace Fryda, Jordan Gall, Annabelle Hlavac
Vermillion: John LaCognata, Amber Schulz
Viborg-Hurley: Eli Boomgarden, Rachel Christensen, Carter Gust, Angel Johnson, Kallie Lee, Chase Mason, Ty VanHull
Wagner: Michael Barnett, Abby Brunsing, Malcolm Janis, Jaden Peters
