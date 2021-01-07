TYNDALL — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon took advantage of three pins and three forfeits to claim a 43-30 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in prep wrestling action on Thursday.
Brock Kotalik (106), Brady Bierema (132) and Jaymison Bjorum (138) won by pin for BHSA, with Jackson Caba (126) winning by major decision and Isaac Crownover (152) winning by decision.
For EPJ, Hayes Johnson (113) and Gavin Jacobs (182) won by pin. Lucas Hueser (145) and Grayson Jacobs (170) won by decision.
Marion-Freeman Tri.
FREEMAN — Marion-Freeman scored a pair of victories in a home wrestling triangular on Thursday in Freeman.
The host Rebels beat Flandreau 42-30 behind pins from Ethan Ortman (160), Clayton Smith (220), Keaton Preheim (113) and Finley McConniel (120). Kolby Peters (170), Caleb Dietrich (195), Brayden Wiese (106) and Karter Headrick (138) won by pin for Flandreau.
Marion-Freeman downed Garretson 48-27, with Smith (220) and Grant Anderson winning by pin. Trevon Cross (138) won by pin for Garretson.
Flandreau beat Garretson on a tiebreaker, 33-33. Chase Reed (220) and Dylan Christenson (106) won by pin for Flandreau. Braxten Rozeboom (138) won by pin for Garretson.
Pender Duals
PENDER, Neb. — Centennial went 5-0 to win the Pender Duals round robin wrestling event, Thursday in Pender, Nebraska.
Host Pender went 4-1 to finish second. Ponca finished third, going 3-2. The Indians beat Winnebago 48-12, Niobrara-Verdigre 48-12 and Creighton 33-15.
Creighton finished 1-4, beating Niobrara-Verdigre 30-12. Niobrara-Verdigre went 0-5 on the day.
