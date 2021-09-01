VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball will open its 2021-22 season by hosting Oklahoma inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with a 7 p.m. tip-off.
The game marks the first time since 2011 that the Coyotes will open the season at home. It will also be the earliest game in Vermillion in program history.
South Dakota and Oklahoma meet for the second time in as many years. The Sooners make a return trip after winning last year’s meeting 80-73 in Norman.
The Coyotes qualified for a third-straight NCAA Tournament in March, finishing last season 19-6 overall. South Dakota returns all five starters from last year’s tournament team, including Summit League Defensive Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven, Summit League Tournament MVP Chloe Lamb and all-Summit pick Liv Korngable.
Following the retirement of longtime Sooners head coach Sherri Coale during the offseason, Jennie Baranczyk took over at the helm in April. Baranczyk is no stranger the Coyotes, having spent the last seven seasons as the head coach at Drake. Headlining her Sooner squad are a pair of all-Big 12 picks in Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson.
Oklahoma is the fifth Power 5 team to be announced as a part of South Dakota’s nonconference slate for 2021-22. Also on the docket is a Sanford Pentagon game with South Carolina (Nov. 12) and the trio of Northwestern (Nov. 25), Texas A&M (Nov. 26) and Pitt (Nov. 27) at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Stay up-to-date with schedule announcements for the 2021-22 season on GoYotes.com.
