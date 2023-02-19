OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield junior Robbie Fisher won a second consecutive state championship, beating Hershey’s Ethan Elliott 4-2 in the Class C 120-pound title match of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, which concluded on Saturday in Omaha.
Fisher was the 106-pound champion as a sophomore. He also placed at 106 pounds as a freshman.
Fisher was joined on the medals podium by a pair of teammates, Wyatt Tramp and Ty Tramp. The trio helped Crofton-Bloomfield finish ninth in the team standings with 59 points. Broken Bow on the title with 119 points.
Ty Tramp finished fourth at 220 pounds, falling to Boone Central’s Hank Hudson in the third place match. Wyatt Tramp placed fifth at 160 pounds, earning a 13-5 major decision over Tie Hollandsworth of Raymond Central in the fifth place match.
Cedar Catholic’s Maverick Heine (35-8) finished fifth at 106 pounds, edging Wood River’s Jace Martin 4-2 in the fifth place match.
Cedar Catholic finished with 16 points to tie for 31st. Quad County Northeast scored seven points.
Led by 170-pound state runner-up Annabelle Poppe, the Crofton-Bloomfield girls finished sixth in the team standings. There is only one class for girls’ wrestling in Nebraska, and the state title was won by South Sioux City (109) for the second straight year.
Crofton-Bloomfield finished with 56 points, with three of its four wrestlers taking home hardware.
Poppe lost by pin to Wahoo’s Kaylee Ricketts in the 170-pound final. Ricketts finished undefeated on the season at 52-0, while Poppe finished at 31-9.
Madisen Petersen finished at 29-4 season with a third place finish at 125 pounds. She edged Kalynn Lyons of Omaha Westview 4-3 in the third place match.
Rylie Arens (28-5) placed fifth at 145 pounds, pinning Northwest’s Emma Harb in her final match.
