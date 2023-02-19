OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield junior Robbie Fisher won a second consecutive state championship, beating Hershey’s Ethan Elliott 4-2 in the Class C 120-pound title match of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, which concluded on Saturday in Omaha.

Fisher was the 106-pound champion as a sophomore. He also placed at 106 pounds as a freshman.

