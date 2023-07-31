BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS A LEGION
STATE TOURNAMENT
July 25-29 at Yankton
Tuesday’s Games
Sioux Falls East 7, Harrisburg Maroon 2
Harrisburg Gold 6, Aberdeen 2
Brookings 5, Rapid City Post 22 4
Yankton 7, Renner 1
Wednesday’s Games
Rapid City Post 22 14, Harrisburg Maroon 4, 6 innings; Maroon eliminated
Renner 8, Aberdeen 2, Aberdeen eliminated
Sioux Falls East 14, Brookings 4, 6 innings
Harrisburg Gold 16, Yankton 4, 5 innings
Thursday’s Games
Brookings 13, Renner 2, 6 innings;Renner eliminated
Yankton 6, Rapid City Post 22 2, Post 22 eliminated
Harrisburg Gold 3, Sioux Falls East 2
Friday’s Games
Sioux Falls East 8, Yankton 0, Yankton eliminated
Brookings 12, Harrisburg Gold 9, 8 innings
Saturday’s Games
Brookings 4, Sioux Falls East 3, S.F. East eliminated
CHAMPIONSHIP: Harrisburg Gold 3, Brookings 2
S.D. CLASS B LEGION
STATE TOURN.
July 28-Aug. 1 in Redfield
Friday, July 28
Dell Rapids 2, Platte-Geddes 1
Clark-Willow Lake 5, Castlewood-Clear Lake 3
Salem-Montrose-Canova 15, Tabor 2
Redfield 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 4, 5 innings
Saturday, July 29
Tabor 8, Platte-Geddes 1, Platte-Geddes eliminated
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Castlewood-Clear Lake 1, CCL eliminated
Dell Rapids 6, Salem-Montrose-Canova 0
Redfield 10, Clark-Willow Lake 0, 5 innings
Sunday, July 30
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Salem-Montrose-Canova 3, SMC eliminated
Tabor 13, Clark-Willow Lake 1, 5 innings, CWL eliminated
Dell Rapids 8, Redfield 5
Monday, July 31
Tabor 5, Redfield 3, Redfield eliminated
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Dell Rapids 4
Tuesday, Aug. 1
GAME 14: Tabor vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 14 winner vs. Dell Rapids, 60 minutes after
NEB. LEGION CLASS C
NEB. CLASS C TOURN.
July 29-Aug. 2 at Rushville, Neb.
Saturday, July 29
DCB 11, Pender 1, 5 innings
Malcolm 10, Wilber 2, 5 innings
Imperial 6, Lincoln Lutheran 5
Sheridan County 12, Hartington 10
Sunday, July 30
Wilber 3, Pender 1, Pender eliminated
Lincoln Lutheran 8, Hartington 0, 6 innings, Hartington eliminated
Malcolm 1, DCB 0
Imperial 9, Sheridan County 5
Monday, July 31
DCB 10, Lincoln Lutheran 0, 5 innings, Lincoln Lutheran eliminated
Wilber 10, Sheridan County 1, 6 innings, Sheridan County eliminated
GAME 11: Malcolm vs. Imperial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
GAME 12: DCB or Wilber vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
GAME 13: DCB or Wilber vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Games will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary
Wednesday, Aug. 2
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 15: If necessary, 7 p.m.
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 will advance to Game 15.
AMATEUR PLAYOFFS
S.D. STATE CLASS B TOURN.
Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 2
GAME 1: Milbank vs. Lennox Only One, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Flandreau vs. Lake Norden, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3
GAME 3: Akron vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Winner-Colome vs. Plankinton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Mount Vernon vs. Four Corners, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4
GAME 7: Platte vs. Lesterville, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Menno vs. Northville, 1 p.m.
GAME 9: Canova vs. Elkton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 10: Clark vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
GAME 11: Wessington Springs vs. Larchwood, 11 a.m.
GAME 12: Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks vs. Crofton, 1 p.m.
GAME 13: Miller-Wessington vs. Dimock-Emery, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 14: Kimball-White Lake vs. Elk Point, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 15: Dell Rapids PBR vs. Parkston Mudcats, 11 a.m.
GAME 16: Madison vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 17: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 18: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 7
GAME 19: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
GAME 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 22: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
GAME 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 10
GAME 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
GAME 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 31: Game 24 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS, Aug. 12
GAME 34: Game 26 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 35: Game 30 winner vs. Game 31 winner, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP, Aug. 13
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS A TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Yankton, Aug. 11-13 at Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 4
GAME 1A: Yankton Tappers vs. Sioux Falls Brewers, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2A: Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels vs. Black Hills A’s, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
GAME 3A: Game 1A loser vs. Game 2A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4A: Game 1A winner vs. Game 2A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 5A: Rapid City Diamondbacks vs. Brookings Cubs, 5 p.m.
GAME 6A: Renner Monarchs vs. Aberdeen Circus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 7A: Game 5A loser vs. Game 6A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8A: Game 5A winner vs. Game 6A winner, 1 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
GAME 27: Game 8A loser vs. Game 3A winner, 1 p.m., Drake Field
GAME 28: Game 4A winner vs. Game 8A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 29: Game 4A loser vs. Game 7A winner, 3 p.m., Drake Field
Saturday, Aug. 12
GAME 32: Game 27 winner vs. Game 29 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 33: Game 32 winner vs. Game 28 loser, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 33 winner vs. Game 28 winner, noon
DISTRICT 6B
July 21-29 at Crofton
Friday, July 21
Crofton 12, Wynot 6
Menno 14, Freeman 11
Sunday, July 23
Crofton 7, Lesterville 3
Tabor 10, Menno 5
Thursday, July 27
Menno 5, Wynot 3 (Menno is Rep #3)
Lesterville 6, Freeman 3 (Lesterville is Rep #2)
Saturday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Crofton 8, Tabor 4 (Tabor is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B
July 23-29 at Larchwood
Sunday, July 23
Elk Point 10, Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing 0
Akron 9, Garretson 0, forfeit
Wednesday, July 26
Elk Point 10, Larchwood 3
Saturday, July 29
Larchwood 17, Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing (Larchwood is Rep #2, LCW is Rep #3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Elk Point 11, Akron 1, 7 innings (Akron is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 5B
July 20-28 at Parkston
Thursday, July 20
Platte 16, Dimock-Emery 10
Winner-Colome 9, Parkston Devil Rays 2
Friday, July 21
Alexandria 21, Corsica-Stickney 9
Mount Vernon 6, Parkston Mudcats 4
Sunday, July 23
Winner-Colome 5, Platte 2
Alexandria 6, Mount Vernon 5
Monday, July 24
Dimock-Emery 3, Parkston Devil Rays 0
Parkston Mudcats 13, Corsica-Stickney 2
Tuesday, July 25
Dimock-Emery 2, Mount Vernon 1 (Dimock-Emery is Rep #2 or 3)
Platte 9, Parkston Mudcats 8 (Platte is Rep #2 or #3)
Thursday, July 27
Parkston Mudcats 10, Mount Vernon 6 (Parkston is Rep #4)
Corsica-Stickney 11, Parkston Devil Rays 5
Friday, July 28
Mount Vernon 15, Corsica-Stickney 1 (Mount Vernon is Rep #5)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Alexandria 5, Winner-Colome 3 (Winner-Colome is Rep #1)
