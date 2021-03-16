SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Jake Leichner and Stella Fairbanks have been named Summit League Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Fairbanks, a freshman from Highland, Michigan, had a first place and second place finish in a dual at South Dakota State on Saturday and was named women’s diver of the week for the fourth time this season.
Fairbanks took over the Summit League lead in the three-meter diving event with a season best of 282.53. She also finished second in the one-meter event with a score of 240.00.
Leichner, honored as men’s swimmer of the week for the second time this season, contributed to three victories during a dual win over the Jackrabbits.
Leichner, a junior from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, posted a season best 1:44.99 in the 200 free while he also won the 200 breast in 2:10.52. He added a leg in the victorious 400 medley relay as well.
South Dakota closes the regular season hosting the Coyote Invite on March 26-27 at Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
