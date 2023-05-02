LINCOLN, Neb. – South Dakota closed out the Summit League Championship with a 304 in Tuesday’s round. The Coyotes finished in a tie for seventh after shooting 920 over the three days at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska. Max Schmidtke led the Coyotes at the tournament with a tie for the 14th place individually. It was the second straight year that Schmidtke finished as a top-15 golfer at the Summit League Championship.
Schmidtke carded a four-over par 75 in the third round. His one birdie on the day came on the par-three second hole. Schmidtke finished with a team-high six birdies throughout the week. The senior finished with a 226 (74-77-75) total score and ranked second among the field on par-three scoring averages at one-under par.
Hunter Rebrovich recorded an 81 in the final round. His one birdie came on the par-four 13th hole and added to his total of four during the event. Rebrovich placed in a tie for 29th after a 232 (79-72-81) overall score.
Bryce Hammer finished his first Summit League Championship with a five-over par 76. Hammer started Tuesday’s round with back-to-back birdies on holes one and two, bringing his total to four in three rounds. His three-round score of 235 (83-76-76) earned him a tie for 38th place.
Nick LaMotte posted the best round for South Dakota on day three with a two-over par 73. LaMotte had two birdies on the day on the par-five sixth hole and the par-four 16th hole. He had five birdies in his three rounds of play. LaMotte also placed second among all players with a one-under par scoring average on par-five holes this week. His 54-hole score of 235 (85-77-73) placed him in a tie for 38th place as well.
Ben Hicks concluded his tournament with an 80 in the final round. He scored a birdie on the par-four first hole and the par-five ninth hole to bring his total to three birdies this week. Hicks was also one of three golfers to record an eagle at the Summit League Championship. His 236 (78-78-80) total score earned him a tie for 42nd place.
As a team, the Coyotes led the field with a 3.10 stroke average on par-three holes. The team also had the third-most pars during the week with 158 total.
For South Dakota State, Matthew Schaefer (Hartington, Nebraska) tied for 35th overall with a three-round score of 234. His 76 on Tuesday was his best round of the tournament.
