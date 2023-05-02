LINCOLN, Neb. – South Dakota closed out the Summit League Championship with a 304 in Tuesday’s round. The Coyotes finished in a tie for seventh after shooting 920 over the three days at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska. Max Schmidtke led the Coyotes at the tournament with a tie for the 14th place individually. It was the second straight year that Schmidtke finished as a top-15 golfer at the Summit League Championship. 

Schmidtke carded a four-over par 75 in the third round. His one birdie on the day came on the par-three second hole. Schmidtke finished with a team-high six birdies throughout the week. The senior finished with a 226 (74-77-75) total score and ranked second among the field on par-three scoring averages at one-under par. 

