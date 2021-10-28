GAYVILLE— A breezy fall evening wasn’t quite enough to fill the sails for the Gayville-Volin Raiders.
During quarterfinal action of the 9B playoffs Thursday night, the Dell Rapid St. Mary Cardinals (7-3) swooped in for a 42-22 over the Raiders (7-3).
The Raiders entered Thursday night’s contest coming off a 36-14 first-round victory over the Langford Area Lions.
The Cardinals, coming off a 5-3 season, entered Thursday night’s game following a 40-0 first-round victory over the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars.
The two teams also met in the season opener, when the Raiders came out on top 42-8 on the Cardinals’ home turf.
But Thursday night was a very different game.
The Cardinals got off to a good start, marching their way down the field on the first drive and culminating in a four-yard Noah Olund touchdown run. Following a failed two-point conversion, the Cardinals were up 6-0, the quarter’s only scoring.
The Raiders wouldn’t go quietly, though, as a 37-yard Nate Quatier run would make the score 8-6 with 5:44 left in the second quarter.
But that lead wouldn’t last very long, though, as the Cardinals reclaimed the lead on the next drive, going up 12-8 on a Ty Brown touchdown with 2:46 in the half.
The Cardinals would add another touchdown with 43 seconds remaining, going up 18-8 at the half.
The third quarter started much the same way, with the Cardinals hanging two more touchdowns on the Raiders to go up 30-8 with 1:37 left in the quarter.
However, the Raiders tried to storm back with a Kyle Hirsch touchdown with 33 seconds in the third quarter. After a recovered onsides kick, the Raiders, on an Andrew Gustad touchdown brought themselves within a score once again with 11:26 remaining, now down just 30-22.
The momentum shift was short-lived, however, after another Nic Gaspar touchdown put the Cardinals up 36-22 with 8:51. Gaspar had three of the Cardinals’ touchdowns. Olund would bookend the game with one final score, putting the Cardinals up by the final margin.
Raiders head coach Patrick Beeman said he was proud to see the effort his team put in against a much-improved Cardinals team.
“We played a really good football team,” he said. “Dell Rapids has improved a lot during the season, and hats off to them. I was extremely proud of our kids. They had a lot of fight. In that second half, there were a couple of times we got knocked down, but we got back up. I can’t be more proud of our kids and our five seniors who have just been a huge part of the program.”
He added that he looks back fondly on the season.
“There were a lot of wonderful memories — some that sting, but more good than bad,” he said. “I’m happy with how the kids performed.”
The Cardinals will now take on the Avon Pirates next Friday, with a trip to the DakotaDome on the line.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.