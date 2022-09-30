Rugby Ryken

Yankton quarterback Rugby Ryken throws the ball as he is pressured by Brookings’ Carter Wright during their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. Ryken passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as Yankton downed the Bobcats 38-27.

 ANDREW HOLTAN/BROOKINGS REGISTER

BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks rallied after Brookings scored 21 straight points, taking control for a 38-27 victory over the Bobcats in Eastern South Dakota Conference football action, Friday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Brookings had won five straight meetings between the programs. Yankton earned its first victory in Brookings since 2015.

