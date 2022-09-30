BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks rallied after Brookings scored 21 straight points, taking control for a 38-27 victory over the Bobcats in Eastern South Dakota Conference football action, Friday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Brookings had won five straight meetings between the programs. Yankton earned its first victory in Brookings since 2015.
Rugby Ryken passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more for Yankton, 4-2, which ended a two-game losing streak. Ryken finished with 241 yards passing and 48 yards rushing. Cody Oswald had seven catches for 96 yards and a score. Austin Gobel had four catches for 70 yards. Tyler Sohler added seven catches for 61 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Lucas Kampshoff and Mac Ryken each recorded an interception for Yankton.
Justin Cofell passed for 135 yards and rushed for 119 yards and two scores for Brookings. Israel Caldron rushed for 73 yards and a score. Tyson Brandt rushed for 53 yards and a score, and caught four passes for 58 yards.
The Bobcats outgained Yankton 388 to 347.
Caleb Loehr had two sacks for the Brookings defense.
The first half was a tale of two quarters.
In the opening quarter, Yankton started all three drives with excellent field position and made the most of them, with scoring drives of 34, 17 and 61 yards. Oswald and Sohler had touchdown catches, with Ryken scoring on a short touchdown run.
But, once the Brookings defense got a stop to start the second quarter, the Bobcats gained momentum. With a heavy mix of Tyson Brandt and Israel Caldron, Brookings marched down the field twice. Brandt and Cofell each found the endzone in the second quarter, pulling the Bobcats to within a touchdown at the break, 21-14.
The Bobcat momentum continued in the second half, as Brookings got a defensive stop and marched down the field. Cofell’s 46-yard keeper set up his own 3-yard touchdown run, tying the game 21-21.
But Yankton answered. After a sack pushed the Bucks back to their own 30, an 11-play drive set up Sohler’s second touchdown catch of the game. After another defensive stop by the Bucks, Yankton capped a drive with Ryken’s second rushing touchdown of the game.
Brookings used a pair of 30-yard gains to set up a short touchdown run by Caldron with 4:53 to play. But the Bucks got a long kickoff return from Evan Serck and milked the clock before a Trevor Paulson 28-yard field goal put the game out of reach with 1:21 to play.
The Bobcats made one last gasp, but a sack by the Bucks’ Tyson Prouty and Matthew Sheldon, followed by another by freshman Peyton Eustace put Yankton in “victory formation.”
Yankton will play on the road again next week, a Saturday night showdown with Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Start time is 6 p.m. at Howard Wood Field.
