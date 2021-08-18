Daniel Flahie has been named the head Strength and Conditioning Coach for Mount Marty athletics, MMU announced on Wednesday.
Flahie has a wealth of experience at all levels including the role of Program Director and Assistant Professor of Exercise Science and Health since 2019 at Mount Marty. Flahie has also spent the previous four years helping several of the Mount Marty athletic programs in a strength and conditioning role.
Flahie’s experience includes working as an intern at the Sanford Power Field House. Flahie has also spent time as a personal trainer at multiple places before arriving at Mount Marty. Flahie advises all undergraduate Exercise Science majors at Mount Marty. Flahie will help oversee all of the athletic teams at Mount Marty with the exception of football. Football will continue to train and be led by Mark Roozen and Coach Rozy Performance.
Daniel, who was born in Kilgore, Texas and raised in Moab, Utah started his education at Grays Harbor Community College before getting his Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Science at Dakota State University. Flahie then went onto Wayne State College to receive his Master’s of Science Degree.
Flahie, an accomplished individual, has 12 certifications to his name as well as over 20 publications. He has also presented on numerous occasions pertaining to breathing, fitness, and nutrition. Daniel is also a BRIN summer research mentor at Mount Marty.
