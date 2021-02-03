MADISON — Matchups for the Dakota XII Conference/Northeast Conference Clash girls’ basketball event, scheduled for Saturday in Madison, have been announced.
Four area teams are scheduled to compete in the event, beginning with Elk Point-Jefferson against Tiospa Zina at 10:45 a.m. in the Madison High School auxiliary gym. It is the first of five games scheduled in the auxiliary gym.
Vermillion will play Redfield at 11:45 a.m. in the main gym, the second of six games in that gym. Dakota Valley takes on Sisseton at 1:30 p.m., followed by Parkston against Tea Area at 3:15 p.m.
Play in the main gym begins with Tri-Valley against Groton Area at 10 a.m. Hamlin faces Sioux Falls Christian at 5 p.m., with Aberdeen Roncalli against West Central in the final game of the day, a 6:45 p.m. start.
In the auxiliary gym, Deuel and Dell Rapids face off at 12:30 p.m., followed by Milbank against Lennox at 2:15 p.m. Webster plays host Madison at 4 p.m., followed by Clark-Willow Lake against Canton at 5:45 p.m.
