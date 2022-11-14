The Yankton Baseball Association is currently taking online registrations for its club high school and summer teams. Registrations are online at www.yanktonbaseball.com/ybaregistration.
Registrations will be open until Monday, Nov. 21. For more information, contact Drew Lawrence at yanktonbasesballassociation@gmail.com.
