VERMILLION — South Dakota overcame an injury to starting pitcher Clara Edwards and an early deficit to claim a 14-9 victory over North Dakota, completing a three-game Summit League softball sweep on Saturday at Nygaard Field in Vermillion.
The series was played with UND serving as the home team, as the games had been scheduled to be played in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Bela Goerke went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBI for USD (23-17, 8-4 Summit). Aleesia Sainz and Gabby Moser each doubled and singled, with Sainz driving in three runs. Rylee Nicholson and Lauren Eamiguel each had two hits. Tatum Villotta, Courtney Wilson and Jordyn Pender had a hit in the victory.
Jocelyn Kirk had two hits, including a home run, for UND (12-32, 2-10 Summit). Lauren Feld doubled and singled, driving in three. Madison Pederson also doubled and singled, driving in two. Alyssa Rios doubled and singled, Liz Feld doubled and Madi Moore, Chevelle Sartin, Mariah Peters each had a hit for the Fighting Hawks.
Grace Garcia, the second of three USD pitchers, picked up the win. Jannay Jones took the loss.
Edwards left in the first inning after being hit with a line drive, three batters after giving up Kirk’s inside-the-park home run. Garcia gave up a RBI single to Pederson, her first batter in relief, but the Coyote defense cut down Pederson as she tried to advance to third.
The Coyote offense scored in four of the final six innings, extending to a 10-2 lead in the top of the fifth. North Dakota scored one in the fifth and four in the sixth to close within three, 10-7, but a four-run seventh helped the Coyotes put the game out of reach.
USD finishes the home portion of its Summit League schedule April 23 and 24 against Omaha. The Coyotes play two games with the Mavericks on April 23 and a single game on April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.