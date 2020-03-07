The Yankton Bucks turned up the heat on Sturgis early, scoring the game’s first 14 points and cruising to a 39-15 halftime lead on the way to a 65-39 victory over the Scoopers in the Class AA boys’ basketball SoDak 16 game, Saturday at the YHS Gym.
The victory sends the top-seeded Bucks (17-4) to state. Yankton will face Rapid City Central in the 3 p.m. game at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls on March 19.
Matthew Mors scored 19 points and Cooper Cornemann netted 16 points for Yankton. Jaden Kral had nine points. Mors and Kral each had three steals in the victory.
Ryder Ladner scored 19 points for Sturgis, which finished at 5-15.
Yankton had four fast break layups, including two Mors dunks, before Sturgis got on the board.
“All week we had been working on pressuring the ball, helping out on the weak side,” Mors said after the victory. “We ended up getting a lot of steals, which led to our transition game being good tonight.”
Those two early slams — Mors had six dunks among his nine made field goals on the night — helped get the sizable pro-Bucks crowd going early.
“We came out with a lot of energy, trying to establish our defensive pressure,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “Matthew was able to get out in transition and get a couple of dunks. That got our crowd into it. That was key.”
Ladner hit the first of his five three-pointers late in the first quarter to close the Scoopers to within 12 at the quarter break, 17-5. By the time Ladner would score again, Yankton stretched the lead to 22, 34-12.
“It’s nice to get up 14-0, but you never know what can happen in these kind of games,” Mors said. “You have to keep your foot on the gas, keep trying to win every possession.”
Sturgis hit three three-pointers early in the third quarter to close the gap to 19, 43-24.
“They can be hard to guard, because their three biggest players can all step out and shoot from outside,” Haynes said of the Scoopers. “Give Sturgis and Coach Buus a lot of credit. They stayed resilient and made some shots.”
Mors scored Yankton’s next seven points, and Yankton stretched the lead to 27 points before emptying the bench.
The game proved an exciting home sendoff for Yankton’s three seniors: Cornemann, Hunter Kotrous and Dylan Horn.
“I’m happy for our seniors,” Haynes said. “They will be back in state, the third trip for them. I was happy they were able to earn it on their home floor.”
Cornemann enjoyed being able to play one more game at YHS.
“This is probably the best home atmosphere you can get,” he said. “We fill out this side (the home side) every time, no matter what day of the week we play. There’s no place like it that I’ve played at.”
STURGIS (5-15)
Josh Fowler 1-1 1-3 3, Gavin Ligtenberg 0-7 0-0 0, Gabe Legner 0-1 0-0 0, Connor Korth 1-2 0-0 3, Sanden Graham 0-1 0-0 0, David Anderson 2-3 0-0 4, Marcus Myrick 2-6 0-0 4, Zach Shoun 2-4 1-2 6, Ryder Ladner 6-12 2-2 19. TOTALS: 14-37 4-7 39.
YANKTON (17-4)
Dylan Prouty 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Luellman 1-1 0-0 2, Trevor Fitzgerald 0-0 0-0 0, Rugby Ryken 2-4 0-1 6, Aiden Feser 0-0 0-0 0, Joe Gokie 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Cornemann 6-12 4-4 16, Michael Mors 2-6 0-0 4, Dylan Horn 1-2 0-0 3, Jaden Kral 2-6 4-4 9, Tyler Sohler 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Mors 9-13 0-1 19, Max Raab 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Kotrous 3-4 0-0 6. TOTALS: 26-50 8-10 65.
STURGIS 5 10 13 11 — 39
YANKTON 17 22 15 11 — 65
Three-Pointers: S 7-23 (Ladner 5-10, Korth 1-2, Shoun 1-2, Ligtenberg 0-5, Legner 0-1, Graham 0-1), 5-15 (Ryken 2-4, Horn 1-1, Kral 1-1, Ma. Mors 1-2, Prouty 0-1, Gokie 0-1, Cornemann 0-4, Mi. Mors 0-1). Assists: Y 6 (Cornemann 2, Ma. Mors 2), S 3. Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Ma. Mors), S 0. Rebounds: Y 25 (four with 4), S 14 (Myrick 5). Steals: Y 13 (Kral 3, Ma. Mors 3), S 1 (Fowler). Personal Fouls: S 11, Y 7. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: S 13, Y 9.
STURGIS (5-15)
Josh Fowler 1-1 1-3 3, Gavin Ligtenberg 0-7 0-0 0, Gabe Legner 0-1 0-0 0, Connor Korth 1-2 0-0 3, Sanden Graham 0-1 0-0 0, David Anderson 2-3 0-0 4, Marcus Myrick 2-6 0-0 4, Zach Shoun 2-4 1-2 6, Ryder Ladner 6-12 2-2 19. TOTALS: 14-37 4-7 39.
YANKTON (17-4)
Dylan Prouty 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Luellman 1-1 0-0 2, Trevor Fitzgerald 0-0 0-0 0, Rugby Ryken 2-4 0-1 6, Aiden Feser 0-0 0-0 0, Joe Gokie 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Cornemann 6-12 4-4 16, Michael Mors 2-6 0-0 4, Dylan Horn 1-2 0-0 3, Jaden Kral 2-6 4-4 9, Tyler Sohler 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Mors 9-13 0-1 19, Max Raab 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Kotrous 3-4 0-0 6. TOTALS: 26-50 8-10 65.
STURGIS 5 10 13 11 — 39
YANKTON 17 22 15 11 — 65
Three-Pointers: S 7-23 (Ladner 5-10, Korth 1-2, Shoun 1-2, Ligtenberg 0-5, Legner 0-1, Graham 0-1), 5-15 (Ryken 2-4, Horn 1-1, Kral 1-1, Ma. Mors 1-2, Prouty 0-1, Gokie 0-1, Cornemann 0-4, Mi. Mors 0-1). Assists: Y 6 (Cornemann 2, Ma. Mors 2), S 3. Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Ma. Mors), S 0. Rebounds: Y 25 (four with 4), S 14 (Myrick 5). Steals: Y 13 (Kral 3, Ma. Mors 3), S 1 (Fowler). Personal Fouls: S 11, Y 7. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: S 13, Y 9
