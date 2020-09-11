MADISON – Dakota State won a decisive 25-13, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20 victory over the Mount Marty Lancers in collegiate volleyball action on Friday night.
The Trojans handed the Lancers their third loss in a row using a strong defense that let the Lancers hit only .051% on the night. Maddie Polzin lead the Dakota State attack with 12 kills and teammate Abigail Van Ruler posted nine kills. Madalyn Groft also finished with 19 kills and 12 digs on the night.
For the Lancers, Gabby Ruth had a match-high 13 kills, and 10 digs in the loss. Teammate Elizabeth Watchorn finished with nine kills and 19 digs while Amber Miller handed out 16 assists.
The Trojans will face Bellevue University in North Star Conference action next Wednesday. The Lancers will look to bounce back for their losing streak quickly, as Mount Marty will host Presentation in a doubleheader at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena starting at 1 p.m. No fans will be allowed at the competition, but a live stream will be broadcasted through mountmartyathletics.com.
