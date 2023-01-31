CREIGHTON, Neb. — The No. 7 Bloomfield Bees defeated the No. 2 Creighton Bulldogs 47-34 in Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament action Tuesday.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 24 points.
Bloomfield improved to 9-7, while Creighton fell to 11-7.
The Bees will play the winner of the Wakefield-Wausa match Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD (9-7) 6 10 16 15 — 47
CREIGHTON (11-7) 6 8 11 9 — 34
Ponca 42, LCC 36
WYNOT, Neb. — Ponca outscored Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 17-7 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 42-36 victory in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Tuesday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Tucker McGill scored 14 points for Ponca, which will face Wynot in the semifinals on Thursday. Dalton Lamprecht added 11 points in the victory.
For LCC, Jake Rath had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
LCC will face Winnebago in Creighton in consolation action on Thursday.
PONCA (10-7) 7 6 12 17 — 42
LAUREL-CON-COL (13-6) 7 11 11 7 — 36
Wynot 60, Winnebago 51
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils defeated the Wiinnebago Indians 60-51 in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament Tuesday.
Zack Foxhoven led Wynot with 17 points and seven rebounds. Chase Schroeder registered a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double. Dylan Heine added 15 points.
Duran Blackfish led Winnebago with 24 points. Dyami Berridge registered a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kevin Tebo grabbed 11 rebounds.
Wynot improved to 15-3, while Winnebago fell to 9-9.
The Blue Devils plays Ponca in the semifinals Thursday, while Winnebago plays Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in a consolation match Thursday in Creighton.
WINNEBAGO (9-9) 10 9 15 17 — 51
WYNOT (15-3) 15 18 17 10 — 60
Winside 57, Homer 45
WINSIDE, Neb. — Dean Kruger scored 18 points to lead Winside past Homer 57-45 in the opening round of the Clark bracket of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Tuesday in Winside, Nebraska.
Austin Baker finished with 15 points for Homer.
Winside will face Hartington-Newcastle in the semifinals on Thursday in Walthill, Nebraska. Homer will travel to Osmond-Randolph on Thursday.
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond-Randolph 23
WINSIDE, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle pulled past Osmond-Randolph 43-23 in the opening round of the Clark bracket of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Thursday in Winside, Nebraska.
Riley Sudbeck led Hartington-Newcastle with 11 points.
For Osmond-Randolph, Trevin Larson scored eight points.
Hartington-Newcastle will face Winside in the semifinals on Thursday in Walthill, Nebraska. Osmond-Randolph will host Homer on Thursday.
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (2-13) 7 6 5 5 — 23
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (8-8) 6 10 17 10 — 43
Other Games
Alcester-Hudson 56, Centerville 54, OT
CENTERVILLE — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs were down 31-26 at halftime, but were able to force and overtime and win 56-54 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
The Alcester-Hudson Cubs were led by Dominic Van Egdom and Ethan Bovill. Both players put up 17 points each for the comeback win.
Logan Bobzin put up 20 points for the Tornadoes in the game.
Alcester-Hudson, 4-10, will host Freeman on Thursday. Centerville, 5-7, will host Chester on Monday.
ALECESTER-HUDSON (4-10) 9 17 12 12 6 — 56
CENTERVILLE (5-7) 15 16 11 8 4 — 54
Viborg-Hurley 47, Canistota 45
HURLEY — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars held on to defeat the Canistota Hawks 47-45 Tuesday. Nick Hanson registered a double-double for V-H, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
The Cougars improved to 10-2, while the Hawks fell to 6-7.
Canistota won the C-Game 33-31.
Viborg-Hurley hosts Freeman Academy-Marion Friday while Canistota plays Worthington Saturday in Sioux Falls.
CANISTOTA (6-7) 10 13 8 14 — 45
VIBORG-HURLEY (10-2) 11 9 14 13 — 47
Beresford 48, Vermillion 45
BERESFORD — Tate Van Otterloo scored 18 points to lead Beresford past Vermillion 48-45 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Andrew Atwood added 10 points in the victory.
Trey Hansen scored 11 points for Vermillion.
Beresford, 11-3, travels to Madison on Thursday. Vermillion hosts Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday.
VERMILLION (5-8) 11 11 8 15 — 45
BERESFORD (11-3) 14 11 16 7 — 48
Avon 47, Menno 26
MENNO — The Avon Pirates got 17 points from Trace Pelton as they defeated the Menno Wolves 47-26 Tuesday.
Landon Thury registered a double-double for Avon, scoring 13 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Aziah Meyer added 10 points.
Ajay Herrboldt led Menno with nine points.
The Pirates improved to 3-11, while the Wolves fell to 3-9.
Avon travels to Bon Homme Friday, while Menno plays at Bridgewater-Emery Thursday.
AVON (3-11) 14 10 13 10 — 47
MENNO (3-9) 7 10 4 5 — 26
Hanson 61, Wagner 46
WAGNER — Hanson had a six point lead at halftime, which helped push them to a 61-46 win over Wagner in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Ethan Cheeseman hit a double-double in the game, scoring 36 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, to lead Hansen to a win.
Preston McFayden led the Red Raiders with his 14 points. Ted Slaba had a double-double in the game with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Nelson also scored 10 points.
Hanson, 8-5, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. Wagner, 5-8, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
HANSON (8-5) 20 14 14 13 — 61
WAGNER (5-8) 13 15 11 7 — 46
Parkston 62, McCook Central-Montrose 54
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans got a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double from Will Jodozi as they defeated the McCook Central-Montrose Fighting Cougars 62-54 Tuesday.
James Deckert added 13 points and seven rebounds for Parkston, while Kaleb Weber and Sam Benson registered 11 points apiece.
Mason Sabers led the Fighting Cougars with 15 points. Boston Katzer added 13 points, while Ty Morrison registered 12 points.
The Trojans improved to 6-6, while the Fighting Cougars fell to 8-5.
Parkston plays at Gregory Friday, while McCook Central-Montrose hosts Garretson Friday.
MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE (8-5) 16 13 16 9 — 54
PARKSTON (6-6) 20 16 17 9 — 62
Howard 50, Irene-Wakonda 38
HOWARD — The Howard Tigers got 19 points from Kolt Koepsell as they defeated the Irene-Wakonda Eagles Tuesday.
Luke Koepsell and Logan Mentele registered 11 points apiece for Howard.
Dashel Spurrell registered 12 points for I-W. Jake Kuhl had an 11-point, 14-rebound double-double.
The Tigers improved to 10-3, while the Eagles fell to 7-7.
Howard plays at Dell Rapids St. Mary Feb. 9, while I-W plays at Menno Friday.
HOWARD (10-3) 9 15 12 14 — 50
IRENE-WAKONDA (7-7) 10 7 9 12 — 38
