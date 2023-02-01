BASKETBALL
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
First Round, Jan. 30
At Tilden
West Holt 64, Santee 27
North Central 72, Stuart 52
Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 30
At Elgin
Boyd County 25, CWC 21
Quarterfinals, Feb. 2
At O’Neill
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. No. 8 West Holt, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Summerland vs. No. 5 Elkhorn Valley, 7:30 p.m.
At Niobrara
No. 2 Niobrara-Verdigre vs. No. 10 North Central, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Elgin Public-Pope John vs. No. 6 Boyd County, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
OSM/WH/Santee winner vs. Summerland/EV/NO winner, 2 p.m.
NV/Stuart/NC winner vs. EPPJ/BC/CWC winner, 3:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: 2 p.m.
Championship: 5 p.m.
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
First Round, Jan. 30
At Elgin
North Central 43, Boyd County 39
O’Neill St. Mary’s 62, CWC 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Niobrara-Verdigre 31
At Tilden
West Holt 64, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Quarterfinals, Jan. 31
At Santee
Santee 72, North Central 62
Stuart 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 42
At Tilden
Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35
Summerland 56, O’Neill St. Mary’s 49
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
No. 1 Santee vs. No. 4 Stuart, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Elkhorn Valley vs. No. 3 Summerland, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Play-In Game, Jan. 30
Boone Central 54, O’Neill 37
Quarterfinals, Jan. 31
At West Point
Guardian Angels 52, Boone Central 30
Pierce 55, Norfolk Catholic 31
At Crofton
Crofton 47, Battle Creek 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Wayne 29
Consolation, Feb. 2 at West Point
No. 8 Boone Central vs. No. 5 Norfolk Catholic, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Battle Creek vs. No. 6 Wayne, 7:45 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Pierce
No. 1 Guardian Angels CC vs. No. 4 Pierce, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Crofton vs. No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: 10 a.m.
Third: 1:30 p.m.
Championship: 5 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Play-In, Jan. 30
Crofton 56, Guardian Angels 50
Quarterfinals, Feb. 1
At Hartington
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 20
O'Neill 74, Boone Central 73, OT
At Pierce
Pierce 41, Battle Creek 33
Wayne 39, Norfolk Catholic 27
Consolation, Feb. 3 at West Point
No. 9 Crofton vs. No. 5 Boone Central, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Battle Creek vs. No. 3 Norfolk Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Pierce
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 4 O’Neill, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Pierce vs. No. 6 Wayne, 7:45 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: 11:45 a.m.
Third: 3:15 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m.
LEWIS & CLARK BOYS
Jan. 30-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 31
At Wynot
Wynot 60, Winnebago 51
Ponca 42, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36
At Creighton
Bloomfield 47, Creighton 34
Wakefield 75, Wausa 48
Consolation at Creighton, Feb. 2
No. 8 Winnebago vs. No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 6 Wausa, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals at Wynot, Feb. 2
No. 1 Wynot vs. Ponca, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Bloomfield vs. No. 3 Wakefield, 7:30 p.m.
Placing Rounds, Feb. 4 at Hartington
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 5:30 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 8:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
CLARK BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 31
At Plainview
Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35
At Winside
Winside 57, Homer 45
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond-Randolph 23
vs., 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, Feb. 2
No. 15 Homer at No. 14 Osmond-Randolph, 6 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Walthill
No. 9 Walthill vs. No. 12 Plainview, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Winside vs. No. 11 Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4
FIFTH: No. 13 Tri County Northeast vs. consolation winner, 6 p.m. at high seed
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m. at first high seed
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. at high seed
LEWIS & CLARK GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 30
At Ponca
Ponca 57, Winside 21
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44, Plainview 40
At Wynot
Wynot 49, Bloomfield 32
Wakefield 57, Homer 54
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Plainview
Plainview 42, Winside 32
Homer 45, Bloomfield 34
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Ponca
Ponca 51, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 23
Wynot 47, Wakefield 41, OT
Placing Rounds, Feb. 3 at Hartington
SEVENTH: No. 8 Winside vs. No. 7 Bloomfield, 5:30 p.m.
FIFTH: No. 4 Plainview vs. No. 6 Homer, 7 p.m.
THIRD: No. 5 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. No. 3 Wakefield, 8:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
No. 1 Ponca vs. No. 2 Wynot, 6 p.m.
CLARK BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 30
At Emerson
Winnebago 39, Tri County Northeast 29
At Hartington
Hartington-Newcastle 73, Walthill 33
Osmond-Randolph 42, Creighton 31
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Creighton
No. 15 Walthill vs. No. 14 Creighton, 6 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Wausa
Wausa 44, Winnebago 34
Hartington-Newcastle 48, Osmond-Randolph 28
Final Round, Feb. 3
FIFTH: No. 12 Tri County Northeast vs. Walthill/Creighton winner, 6 p.m. at Emerson
THIRD: No. 13 Winnebago vs. 11 Osmond-Randolph, 6 p.m. at Wausa
FIRST: No. 9 Wausa vs. No. 10 Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30 p.m. at Wausa
