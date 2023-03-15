SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s and men’s track and field have been voted preseason favorites in the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field poll released Wednesday by the league office.
The Coyotes swept the women’s and men’s indoor team titles in February for the first time as members of The Summit League. South Dakota’s women are the defending outdoor champions.
USD’s women accounted for 63 points and seven of nine first-place votes in the poll. North Dakota State was picked second with 58 points and the remaining two first-place votes.
USD’s men edged out the competition with 46 points and four of eight first-place votes. North Dakota State was picked second with 42 points and three first-place votes, while South Dakota State was picked third with 41 points and the final first-place vote.
This marks just the second time that each program has been picked as the outdoor preseason favorite since joining the league. The women were picked first last year, while the men were last picked as the favorites in 2015.
The Summit League Championships will be held May 11-13 in Fargo, North Dakota.
Returning for the Coyotes are 2022 Summit League Track Athlete of the Year Sara Reifenrath and Field Athlete of the Year Eerik Haamer. Reifenrath took home four golds at the Summit League Championships last spring, winning the 200 meters, 400 meters, 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay. She also qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in both the 200 and 4x100 relay. Haamer was an All-American in the pole vault last spring with a 13th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.
Additional defending champions include Dylan Kautz in the 100 meters, Jack Durst in the high jump, Jacy Pulse in the 400 hurdles, Helen Gould in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Jaidyn Garrett in the pole vault and Danii Anglin in the high jump.
All four members of the women’s championship 4x100 and 4x400 relays return. Joining Reifenrath on the 4x100 relay were Caelyn Valandra-Prue, Erin Kinney and Pulse, while Pulse, Valandra-Prue and Madison Jochum joined her on the 4x400 relay. Three of the four men on the championship 4x100 relay are back – Kautz, Ken-Mark Minkovski and Ardell Inlay.
In addition, Coyote freshmen Mark Daley, Bennett Schwenn, Kinsley Ragland and sophomore Caelyn Valandra-Prue were all named Summit League athletes to watch this season by South Dakota Director of Track and Field Lucky Huber.
