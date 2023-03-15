SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s and men’s track and field have been voted preseason favorites in the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field poll released Wednesday by the league office.

The Coyotes swept the women’s and men’s indoor team titles in February for the first time as members of The Summit League. South Dakota’s women are the defending outdoor champions.

