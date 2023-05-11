PARKSTON — Host Ethan-Parkston won seven girls’ events and three boys’ events at the Buck Timmins Memorial Track and Field Meet, held Thursday in Parkston.

Lauren Ziebart had a hand in three victories for Ethan-Parkston, claiming the 100 (13.07) and long jump (16-11), as well as running the opening leg of the Minotaurs’ 400 relay (51.82). Berkley Ziebart, Morgan Maxwell and Marissa Storm ran the other three legs of the winning relay.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.