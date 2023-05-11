PARKSTON — Host Ethan-Parkston won seven girls’ events and three boys’ events at the Buck Timmins Memorial Track and Field Meet, held Thursday in Parkston.
Lauren Ziebart had a hand in three victories for Ethan-Parkston, claiming the 100 (13.07) and long jump (16-11), as well as running the opening leg of the Minotaurs’ 400 relay (51.82). Berkley Ziebart, Morgan Maxwell and Marissa Storm ran the other three legs of the winning relay.
Also for Ethan-Parkston, Leah Klock won the 400 (1:03.97), Ella Pollreisz won the 800 (2:28.28), Rory Juhnke won the triple jump (34-8) and Taylor Fink won the javelin (76-9).
The Platte-Geddes girls claimed six events, with Berklee Mills playing a part in three victories. Mills swept the 1600 (6:07.64) and 3200 (14:00.56), and ran on the Black Panthers’ winning 3200 relay (10:47.63). Brianna DeGroot won the 200 (27.34) and ran on the winning 1600 relay (4:21.72). Taylor Schrank ran on both winning relays.
Also for Platte-Geddes, Claire Maydew won the pole vault (8-6). Addison DeVries and Braelyn Qualm ran on the 1600 relay, while Kory VanDerWerff and Berkley Block ran on the winning 3200 relay.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian won the 800 (1:53.84) and medley (4:54.04) relays, with Cambria Ronfeldt and Kalee Dykshorn running on both relays. Isabella and Josie Brouwer ran on the 800 relay, while Anna DeHaan and Claire Johnson ran on the medley.
Wagner had two individual winners, Ashlyn Koupal in the high jump (5-2) and Emma Yost in the discus (120-2). Scotland’s Trinity Bietz won the shot put (40-7 1/2). Elizabeth Boschee of Sanborn Central-Woonsocket swept the 100- (17.09) and 300-meter (49.79) hurdle races.
The Platte-Geddes boys won seven events, with Lee Reiser winning both the shot put (56-6) and discus (160-11). Aiden Bultje won the 100 (11.69) and anchored the winning 800 relay (1:32.52). Skyler Hanten, Trevor Rolland and Braxton Bruekelman ran on winning 800 and 400 (44.78) relays, with Hayden Sprik opening the 400 relay. Walter Graesser won the 800 (2:14.82) and Camden Dufrain won the pole vault (10-0) for the Black Panthers.
For the Ethan-Parkston boys, Kolter Kramer won the 200 (23.38), Evan Bartelt won the 1600 (4:56.06) and James Deckert won the long jump (21-7 1/2).
Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Isaac Wunder won the 400 (55.89). Wagner’s Jhett Breen won the 300 hurdles (42.75).
Wessington Springs won five boys’ events, including the 1600 (3:40.87), 3200 (9:08.48) and medley (4:07.05) relays. Sam Poncelow anchored all three relay wins for the Spartans.
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket had three wins, including Cody Slykhuis in the 110 hurdles (17.32) and triple jump (40-7 1/2). Jeffery Boschee cleared 6-7 1/4 to win the high jump.
