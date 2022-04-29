SCOTLAND — Platte-Geddes claimed boys’ honors in the rain-shortened Avon/Scotland-Menno golf meet, Friday at Dawson Creek Golf Course in Scotland.
Girls’ results were not reported by presstime.
Platte-Geddes won the nine-hole event with a 116. Ethan and Gregory each shot 122.
Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman shot 31 for an eight-stroke victory. Gregory’s Kade Stukel and Eli Fogel, Ethan’s Kaden Klumb and Scotland-Menno’s Maveric Smith each shot 39.
The meet also served as the Great Plains Conference Championship, with Scotland-Menno winning the team title at 129. Corsica-Stickney (134) was second.
Smith earned GPC medalist honors, three strokes better than Corsica-Stickney’s Tyson Wentland (42). Corsica-Stickney’s Kane Knudson and Scotland-Menno’s Connor Odens each shot 44.
