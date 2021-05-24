NORTH SIOUX CITY — As the second batter in the bottom of the first, Paul Bruns the hitter made sure he had all the runs he needed as Paul Bruns the pitcher.
Paul Bruns drove in brother Isaac with a double in his first at-bat, added a two-run single in the sixth and did the rest on the mound as Dakota Valley qualified for the South Dakota Class B High School Baseball Tournament with a 6-0 victory over Parkston-Ethan-Tripp on Monday.
Paul Bruns struck out six in the complete game shutout. In 34 1/3 innings this season, he has allowed just eight hits (two Monday) while striking out 50 batters.
“It’s obvious why he hasn’t given up a run this season,” said Parkston-Ethan-Tripp head coach Jeff Harris. “He threw a ton of strikes. We have to tip our cap to them.”
Isaac Bruns also had two hits for Dakota Valley, which will take a 16-3 record to state, May 31-June 1 in Sioux Falls. Hunter Beving and Jackson Strawn each had a hit for the Panthers.
A T.J. Schmidt double in the fifth broke up the no-hit bid. Logan Heidinger had a hit in the sixth for P-E-T.
Landon Sudbeck gave up two runs, one earned, over 3 2/3 innings to take the loss. He struck out five batters before leaving due to injury.
“Landon’s been our guy all year,” Harris said. “We had total confidence in him.”
Sudbeck led off the game by reaching on a Dakota Valley error. From there, Paul Bruns and the Panther defense settled in.
“Paul’s a strong kid,” said Dakota Valley head coach Rob Augustine. “We’ve relied on him a lot. We have a lot of good seniors. That helps out a lot.”
As in the top of the first, the bottom of the first started with an error. But Paul Bruns made P-E-T pay, lacing a double to score Isaac Bruns from first.
The Panthers would be kept off the board until the fourth, when back-to-back walks to the bottom of the Dakota Valley order set up a RBI single by Isaac Bruns.
Dakota Valley put the game out of reach in the sixth, batting around while taking advantage of three walks.
The formula that the Panthers used to advance to state will serve the team well at state, Augustine said.
“It starts with pitching. We’ll run our two studs out there (Paul Bruns and first-round starter Jake Pruchniak) out there, and we have three, four guys to get us through,” he said. “We’ll need timely hitting as well. If we do that, we will score some runs and be competitive with other teams.”
Pairings for Monday’s state quarterfinals will be announced today (Tuesday).
Semifinal Games
Parkston-Ethan-Tripp 1, Bon Homme-Avon 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY - Ty Neugebauer tossed a six-hit shutout, striking out six, as Parkston-Ethan-Tripp downed Bon Homme-Avon 1-0 in the opening round of Region 1B play on Monday.
Brayden Jervik had a hit and a run scored to lead P-E-T. Neugebauer and Kade Bialas each had a hit in the win.
Brady Bierema went 3-for-3 with a double for Bon Homme-Avon. Carter Uecker, Kaleb Kubal and Logan Winckler each had a hit.
Uecker took the loss, also going the distance.
Dakota Valley 12, Beresford 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY - Six Dakota Valley players had multiple hits, combining for 16 hits in a 12-2 rout of Beresford in the opening game of Region 1B action on Monday.
Hunter Beving went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and Chayce Montayne went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Brayden Major and Isaac Bruns each had three hits. Paul Bruns doubled twice, driving in two. Randy Rosenquist also had two hits in the victory.
Alex Winquist and Kaleb Bickett each had a hit for Beresford.
Jake Pruchniak went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out nine, for the win. Winquist took the loss.
