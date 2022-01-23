ST. PAUL, Minn.—Mason Archambault scored a career-high 27 points to lead South Dakota to its fourth straight victory and a 90-79 win at St. Thomas Saturday inside Schoenecker Arena.
It was the first meeting between the two programs. The Tommies (8-10, 2-4 Summit), in the their first season of a transition from NCAA Division III to Division I, got 24 points from Riley Miller and 19 from Anders Nelson, but dropped their third straight.
South Dakota (11-7, 4-3) shot nearly 60 percent from the field and beat St. Thomas at its own game – the 3-point shot. The Coyotes made 12-of-18 from downtown one game after making a Division I-era record 17 in a win at Omaha. St. Thomas, which averages 14 triples a night, made 10-of-26 Saturday.
Archambault was 9-of-13 from the field including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. The Coyotes also got 22 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt, 14 from Tasos Kamateros and 13 from Boogie Anderson.
“Mason has 27 points and a lot of times he’s guarding the best perimeter player too,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “Mason had just one turnover tonight in 36 minutes. I thought he and Boogie, even though their two guards scored the basketball, they had to work for it. Mason and Boogie both did a great job.”
South Dakota shot 64 percent in the first half (16-of-25) and made 8-of-12 three-pointers, but had to settle for a 43-43 tie at the break. The Coyotes led briefly by nine, but the Tommies ended the half on a 15-6 run after Ryan Lindberg’s 3 at the first-half horn.
It was tied at 63-63 with a little more than eight minutes to go. A key sequence ensued that started with two free throws from Perrott-Hunt. Archambault recovered to block a Miller layup on the defensive end and then Perrott-Hunt buried a triple on the other end to make it 68-63.
It stayed at least a two-possession lead for South Dakota until Brooks Allen’s layup cut the lead to 78-75 with a minute left. But Perrott-Hunt made two free throws and the Coyotes broke a full-court press with a Damani Hayes score and foul. South Dakota sealed it at the free-throw line.
Archambault was coming off a 25-point outburst last weekend against Omaha. He logged his third 20-point effort of the season Saturday. Perrott-Hunt has surpassed 20 points four times this year.
South Dakota will try to make it five in a row Monday in a makeup game against Western Illinois in Macomb. Tip is 6 p.m. The Leathernecks are 12-7 overall and 3-4 inside the Summit following a 93-75 loss to South Dakota State Saturday in Macomb.
SOUTH DAKOTA 90, ST. THOMAS (MN) 79
SOUTH DAKOTA (11-7)
Goodrick 2-4 0-0 4, Kamateros 5-7 1-1 14, Anderson 5-10 3-4 13, Archambault 9-13 3-3 27, Perrott-Hunt 5-10 9-10 22, Hayes 4-5 0-2 8, Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-52 16-20 90.
ST. THOMAS (MN) (8-10)
Bjorklund 2-8 0-0 4, Hedstrom 4-5 0-0 10, Lindberg 3-8 0-0 8, Miller 7-16 6-6 24, Nelson 7-15 4-4 19, Allen 4-7 4-5 13, Cunningham 0-1 1-2 1, Nau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 15-17 79.
Halftime—43-43. 3-Point Goals—South Dakota 12-18 (Archambault 6-9, Kamateros 3-4, Perrott-Hunt 3-4, Goodrick 0-1), St. Thomas (MN) 10-26 (Miller 4-9, Hedstrom 2-3, Lindberg 2-5, Allen 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Cunningham 0-1). Fouled Out—Anderson, Miller, Cunningham. Rebounds—South Dakota 29 (Perrott-Hunt 7), St. Thomas (MN) 20 (Bjorklund, Nelson 6). Assists—South Dakota 12 (Anderson, Perrott-Hunt 3), St. Thomas (MN) 10 (Miller 4). Total Fouls—South Dakota 18, St. Thomas (MN) 24. A—746 (1,800).
