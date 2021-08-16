REDFIELD — The schedule has been updated for the rescheduled 2020 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Shanty Haven.
The banquet, which was postponed last year because of COVID-19, will begin with a 1 p.m. social. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m., followed by the ceremony.
Five former standouts will be honored. The new inductees include Steve Fejfar of Elk Point, Gene Lorenz of Aberdeen, Scott Bartholomew of Wheaton (Minn.), Curt Cutler of Sioux Falls and Rich Osborn of Redfield.
Tickets should be purchased prior to the banquet. For tickets, email Osborn at richard.osborn@k12.sd.us.
The 2021 SDABA Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 in Freeman.
