SIOUX FALLS —Sioux Falls Washington swept a pair of close matches with Yankton in boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling action on Friday at Eastway Bowl in Sioux Falls.
In the girls’ match, Washington beat Yankton 10-7 in a roll-off to claim the victory after a 25-25 tie.
For Washington, Sydney Hansen had a 221 high game and 607 series to lead the way. Alexis Shea added a 205 high game and 565 series.
Hannah Washburn led Yankton with a 236 high game and 636 series. Teighlor Karstens posted a 214 high game and 533 series. Rylie Hoerner added a 191 high game and 498 series.
Washington edged Yankton 25.5-24.5 in the boys’ match.
Leyton Kramer posted a 245 high game and 626 series to lead Washington. Jayden Spaethe added a 213 high game and 604 series for the Warriors.
For Yankton, Josh Bern had a 224 high game and 625 series, and Gage Becker had a 243 high game and 608 series to lead the way. Carter Teply added a 226 high game and 587 series for the Bucks.
Yankton hosts Brandon Valley on Friday, Nov. 20. Start time at Yankton Bowl is 4 p.m.
In JV boys’ action, Washington topped Yankton 35-15. For the Bucks, Brennan Metteer had a 279 high game and 602 series, and Nate Myer had a 190 high game and 470 series to lead the way.
